Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Anno 117: Pax Romana

Anno 117: Pax Romana Announces New Prophecies of Ash DLC

Anno 117: Pax Romana sends you to a volcanic island in the Prophecies of Ash DLC, launching April 23, 2026.

Article Summary Anno 117: Pax Romana unveils the Prophecies of Ash DLC, centered on surviving a volcanic threat.

Face natural disasters, new buildings, resources like obsidian, and a volatile volcano on Cinis island.

Encounter a new deity, meet trader Ceacilia, and manage the largest island yet in the Anno series.

Friend referral program live until May 12, rewarding Fame Points for unlocking cosmetics and music tracks.

Ubisoft has revealed the next DLC coming to Anno 117: Pax Romana, as you'll be tested with catastophe with the new Prophecies of Ash DLC. The DLC basically puts you in the position of what would happen if you lived at the foot of Mount Vesuvius, as the game incorporates a volcanic scenario much like the ones Italy used to go through over the centuries (and still does with Mount Etna). You'll be given new buildings, resources, objectives, and a lot of other things to do while you deal with the idea of constantly living in the shadow of a fiery mountain that also provides natural heat to your city. We have more info from the developers below, as well as the latest trailer, as the DLC will launch on April 23, 2026.

Deal With The Fallout of a Volcano in Anno 117: Pax Romana – Prophecies of Ash

Prophecies of Ash is the first major update for Anno 117: Pax Romana, bringing in several features, including a new deity to worship, a resource known as obsidian, a trader named Ceacilia, and Cinis – the largest island ever in the Anno series and home to a volcano that threatens to erupt at any moment. These additions will challenge players and expand their options in how they govern their empire.

In addition, Anno 117: Pax Romana has launched a friend referral program from April 9 to May 12, allowing players to receive Fame Points for every individual they refer to the game. One referral leads to 30 Fame Points; two referrals are 50 Fame Points, and three referrals unlock 90 Fame Points. These Fame Points can then be used in the Hall of Fame in-game to unlock additional cosmetics, new music tracks, and more.

"Prophecies of Ash raises the stakes of the game while providing our community with opportunities to be more strategic as they navigate the complexities that come with growing their Roman empire," said Stéphane Jankowski, Executive Producer on Anno 117: Pax Romana.

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