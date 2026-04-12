Posted in: Crimson Desert, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert Reveals Several New Content Updates To Come

Crimson Desert devs revealed they have plans for several updates coming to the game across different areas through June 2026

Article Summary Crimson Desert will get new content updates, features, and difficulty options through June 2026.

Boss rematch, blockades, new character skills, and outfit options are coming soon for players.

Quality-of-life updates include expanded storage systems, improved controls, and UI enhancements.

Players can look forward to new pets, more mount options, and a free official soundtrack DLC.

Pearl Abyss has revealed new details of what they have planned for Crimson Desert over the next couple of months. In the latest Developer Update blog, the team confirmed that some changes would be coming to the game, some shaped by player feedback and others pre-planned to arrive over the next several weeks. While not listed, hopefully, some of it will address the AI art they left in the game as placeholders. We have the developer notes for you below, and you can read the full blog on their website.

Several Updates Will Be Coming to Crimson Desert Through June

New Content and Features

The upcoming updates will introduce additional content aimed at players seeking additional challenges:

Boss Rematch and Re-blockading: Players will be able to re-challenge previously defeated bosses and liberated locations may come under blockade again, providing players more opportunities for battle.

Players will be able to re-challenge previously defeated bosses and liberated locations may come under blockade again, providing players more opportunities for battle. Difficulty Settings: Easy, normal, and hard difficulty options will allow players to adjust combat difficulty for their preferences.

Character and Gameplay Improvements

Enhancements are also planned to improve character balance and immersion:

New Skills: Additional abilities will be introduced for characters Damiane and Oongka, aligning them more closely with the abilities of Kliff.

Additional abilities will be introduced for characters Damiane and Oongka, aligning them more closely with the abilities of Kliff. Back Weapon Visibility Toggle: Players will be able to hide back-mounted weapons to maintain visual immersion during gameplay.

Players will be able to hide back-mounted weapons to maintain visual immersion during gameplay. Outfit Update: New character outfits will be introduced. Additionally, certain outfits previously limited to sale or donation will be updated to become equippable.

Expanded Systems and Quality-of-Life Updates

Several convenience features and system expansions are in development:

Specialized Storage Systems: Food storage with direct access to cooking ingredients Wardrobe system for outfit and armor organization Gatherables storage for materials such as insects, stones, and ores Collections storage for quest items, recipes, etc.



Pets and Mounts

New pets and summonable mounts will be added, along with expanded equipment options for mounts apart from horses

Technical and Visual Enhancements

The development team is also working on broader system and graphical improvements:

UI Updates: Various UI elements improvements, including adjustable font sizes

Various UI elements improvements, including adjustable font sizes Control Improvements: Additional customization options for certain controller inputs and expanded configurable keys for mouse and keyboard controls.

Additional customization options for certain controller inputs and expanded configurable keys for mouse and keyboard controls. Improvements to Distant Scenery Quality: Improvements to the rendering of distant landscapes to enhance immersion.

Crimson Desert Original Soundtrack

A free soundtrack DLC will be released on Steam, with the official Crimson Desert soundtrack also becoming available on major global music platforms.

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