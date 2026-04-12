Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: disney, hasbro, tron

Tron: Legacy Light Cycle Power Pack Revealed from Hasbro

The world of Tron: Legacy is finally coming to life as Hasbro has surprised fans with some brand new 6” figure sets

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new 6-inch Tron: Legacy Light Cycle Power Pack, thrilling Tron collectors and fans alike.

The exclusive bundle features Sam Flynn in his Legacy suit, removable helmet, Identity Disc, and effect parts.

Authentic Light Cycle design stays true to the Tron: Legacy movie, complete with an energy beam trail accessory.

Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse and Disney Parks for $99.99, with release set for December 2026.

Tron is an iconic Disney franchise that has been in users' minds since its debut back in 1982. The movie took CGI to a new level, and it got even better with Tron: Legacy, as Sam Flynn searched for his dad, Kevin Flynn. From intense action sequences and an incredible story to the glorious Daft Punk soundtrack, this movie is like nothing else. Since the debut of Tron: Legacy, fans have been craving collectibles, and Disney Parks has offered some fun ones through the Identity Program, replica Identity Discs, and more. Hasbro is now bringing new 6-inch figures to market, which debuted at SDCC 2025.

Pre-orders for new Tron: Legacy figures have finally arrived, but there will be no single drop; there will be two bundle sets. This could be due to the possible lack of interest or the failure of the previous Tron 3.75" HasLab program. Sam Flynn is now racing into action with the impressive Light Cycle Power Pack that has collectors reentering the Grid once again. The bundle features Sam in his Legacy suit, with a removable helmet, an Identity Disc, and a disc effect. The Light Cycle design stays true to its Tron: Legacy design and will even get an energy beam trail. Releasing as a Hasbro Pulse and Disney Parks exclusive, fans can pre-order the Tron: Legacy Light Cycle Power Pack for $99.99 with a December 2026 release date.

Tron: Legacy Light Cycle Power Pack

"(HASBRO | Ages 14 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $99.99 | Pre-order April 10 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse; available fall 2026 on Hasbro Pulse and in Disney Parks stores) . Hold onto your Identity Disc, programs! It's gonna be a wild ride back to the grid!"

"Inspired by his appearance in TRON: LEGACY, the TRON: LEGACY LIGHT CYCLE POWER PACK includes a highly detailed 6-inch-scale action figure of Sam Flynn with his iconic Light Cycle. The set features 7 figure accessories, including alternate hands, a helmet, and an identity disc, along with 6 Light Cycle attachments, offering a range of dynamic posing and display options. "

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