Posted in: TV, USA Network | Tagged: psych

Psych Star Lawson Offers Update: New Movie Written, Waiting on Studio

Maggie Lawson (Boston Blue) discussed her run as Juliet "Jules" O'Hara on USA Network's Psych and shared an update on the fourth film.

Article Summary Maggie Lawson reflects on her 20-year journey as Juliet "Jules" O'Hara in USA Network's hit series Psych

Lawson reveals the script for Psych 4 is finished, but the movie awaits studio approval to move forward

Psych’s passionate fanbase continues to drive interest in new films, keeping the franchise in demand

Lawson is hopeful for more Psych movies, believing the series deserves a proper conclusion

To say that Psych has become such an unlikely pop culture institution would be an understatement. The series starred James Roday and Dulé Hill as crime consultant Shawn Spencer with "heightened observational skills" and eidetic memory from his "psychic" abilities, and his intelligent best friend and reluctant partner, Burton "Gus" Guster, as the two solve cases together in unconventional ways for the Santa Barbara Police Department. Within the department, working with the pair is Juliet "Jules" O'Hara (Maggie Lawson), a junior detective for SBPD who's partnered with Carlton "Lassie" Lassiter (Timothy Omundson). The dramedy procedural, which also starred Kirsten Nelson and Anne Dudek, lasted eight seasons on USA Network, which includes a two-episode musical in season seven, three films in 2017's The Movie, 2020's Lassie Come Home, and 2021's This Is Gus, directed by series creator Steve Franks. While promoting her more serious and traditional crime procedural series Boston Blue, Lawson spoke to Bleeding Cool to reflect on her legacy on the series, its passionate fanbase, and where things stand with the fourth film.

Psych Star Maggie Lawson on How the Fanbase Is Unlike Any Other, and the Franchise's Future

BC: You've been playing Juliet for the better part of 20 years on Psych. I was wondering: how do you look back on how the series is sustained in the legacy you've helped create? And, as a follow-up, have you been talking with Steve Franks about any future Psych projects since This Is Gus was released five years ago?

Lawson: I cannot believe the love. I cannot believe how people still feel about Psych. I have moments where I'm like, "Wow! This feels like this" on Boston Blue, where on Psych, we had such a love for each other. We had such love for the show that the audience felt that and wanted to hang out with us every week, and still do. I don't know how we got so lucky to have the dumb fan base that we do, but my gosh! To be able to do it 20 years later, to be able to have people still ask about it, watch it, and want to make more of it, it's a miracle.

So, do I know? Yes. I mean, what I can say that I think we've all been able to say for a bit now is: I know that there is a fourth movie that is written, but we don't have a time frame or green light. We don't know more than that at this point, so do I think there will be more Psych? I don't know. Do I hope that there will be more Psych? Yes, and I feel Psych deserves, even if it's just one more movie, to maybe fully wrap it up, but I'm like "Little Miss Reboot" over here. I'm, like, "Why don't we just get…let's do a whole lot more!" Anyway, that's how I feel about it.

The entire Psych franchise is available to stream on Peacock. New episodes of Boston Blue, which also stars Donnie Wahlberg, Sonequa Martin-Green, Ernie Hudson, Gloria Reuben, Marcus Scribner, and Mika Amonsen, air Sundays on CBS.

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