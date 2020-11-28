Adventure Time: Distant Lands: Olivia Olson/Marceline Sings "Monster"

HBO Max, Cartoon Network, and Pendleton Ward's Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Obsidian saw the dragon that Marceline and Princess Bubblegum once defeated and locked away has returned once more to threaten the Glass Kingdom. But the dragon grew more powerful since their last battle so the old songs no longer have the power they once had, requiring Marceline and Princess Bubblegum to return to revisit their tumultuous, complicated past if they- and the Glass Kingdom- are to have any chance at a future.

For our thoughts on the special, make sure to check out Alejandra Bodden's review here– but we would feel safe in not stepping on her toes in saying that the soundtrack for the adventure was one of the strongest ones for the franchise. Case-in-point, the original song "Monster"- which you can now watch Olivia Olson (Marceline) perform, alongside her on-screen counterpart in the video below:

If you're one of those who like to compare how artists interpret a song through their performance, here's a listen to singer-songwriter King Princess (Cheap Queen) performing the song

Here's a look back at the official trailer for Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Obsidian that also includes an introduction to new character Glassboy (voiced by Michaela Dietz)- with the special premiering on HBO Max earlier this month:

In 'Obsidian,' when a powerful and dangerous dragon breaks free from its prison beneath the Glass Kingdom, Glassboy—a young bookworm—sets out to find the legendary hero who first defeated the dragon centuries ago: Marceline the Vampire Queen. Marcy, now living in domestic bliss with Princess Bubblegum, is apprehensive about revisiting the Glass Kingdom. It's a place that holds bad memories for her and Bubblegum. With the help of Glassboy and some new friends, Marceline and Princess Bubblegum will have to confront their rocky past as they face off against an ancient foe.

In the opening minutes to the special, we see the role Glassboy plays in bringing Marceline and Princess Bubblegum out of peaceful retirement and back into the fray one more time:

In September, the streaming service and Cartoon Network released the "BMO Mixtape" to compliment the big-little hero's space adventure that included "Eternity With You (Ft. Michaela Dietz) [Gilligan Moss Mix]"- a new song from the special that you can check out below: