Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Official Teaser: Night City Lives On

During Anime Expo 2025 weekend, Netflix released the official teaser for CD Projekt Red and Trigger's upcoming Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2.

Director Kai Ikarashi takes the helm for the Netflix sequel, with Trigger returning to animate

The series explores a gritty tale of redemption and revenge set in Night City after David’s story

Key staff include Bartosz Sztybor, Emi Lo, Zach Aguilar, Kanno Ichigo, and Masahiko Otsuka

During this weekend's Anime Expo 2025, CD Projekt Red's livestreamed panel "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Behind the Scenes With its Creators" (which you can check out here) dropped some big news for fans. Story writer and producer Bartosz Sztybor, voice actors Emi Lo (Lucy Kushinada) and Zach Aguilar (David Martinez), and host Joey "The Anime Man" Bizinger were joined by a special guest, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners director Hiroyuki Imaishi. After a spirited discussion about how the franchise came together, Sztybor announced that a new collaboration between CD Projekt Red and animation studio Trigger was currently in production: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. In addition, Imaishi officially passed the torch to Kai Ikarashi (Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, SSSS.Gridman), who will make his directorial debut with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2.

Set within the world of "Cyberpunk 2077," the ten-episode standalone story is described as a raw chronicle of redemption and revenge. In a city that thrives in the spotlight of violence, one question remains: when the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter? Joining the team are lead character designer Kanno Ichigo (Promare, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners) and Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Promare), who will be responsible for adapting the screenplay.

"David's story might be over, but there's plenty more to discover in Night City. And to again have the legendary animation studio Trigger along for the ride makes us at CD Projekt Red so excited to introduce a raw, real chronicle of redemption and revenge, something unlike what we've done before," shared Sztybor, showrunner, story writer, and producer on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. Now, you can check out the first official teaser for the upcoming animated series (waiting for you above), with more details and intel coming soon.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 was created in collaboration with CD Projekt Red and animation studio Trigger. It is now in production and expected to be released on Netflix (the date is still to be determined). More information about the anime can be found on the official website, its newsletter, or X, Facebook, and Instagram.

