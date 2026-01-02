Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: america's funniest home videos

America's Funniest Home Videos Gets Dedicated FAST Channel from V10

America's Funniest Home Videos is now available as a FAST channel across multiple platforms from V10, featuring the series' 35+ year history.

Before people enjoyed random hijinks on YouTube and TikTok, there was America's Funniest Home Videos, which featured a hodgepodge of user-submitted memories and original content. The fact that the series has been around since its premiere in 1989, despite the availability of other options, speaks to the format's longevity. It looks like fans will be able to enjoy 36 years and counting in the streaming age, thanks to V10 Entertainment, which has launched its first ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel dedicated to the franchise from Vin Di Bona, inspired by the Japanese series Fun TV with Kato-chan and Ken-chan.

When AFV premiered on ABC, the series was hosted by then-Full House star Bob Saget, who was able to tap more into his stand-up comedy outside of his traditional sitcom voice when featuring the clips. Since Saget's departure in 1997, the series has featured 11 different hosts, including John Fugelsang, Daisy Fuentes, Steve Carell, Kerri Kasem, Mike Kasem, Richard Kind, D. L. Hughley, Tom Bergeron, Stuart Scott, Alyson Hannigan, and Alfonso Ribeiro, with Saget, Bergeron, and Ribeiro as the longest tenured hosts. There were also several spinoffs, including America's Funniest People, World's Funniest Videos, Videos After Dark, and America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition.

America's Funniest Home Videos: V10 Creates Dedicated FAST Channel for Multiple Platforms

The AFV FAST Channel is available on multiple platforms, including Prime Video, Peacock, Plex, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, and VIZIO WatchFree+, according to Variety, and will be on The Roku Channel early next year. "America's Funniest Home Videos is a slapstick television classic, which my buddy Bob Saget and I had the pleasure of hosting for a combined 23 years," Bergeron said in a statement. "I'm pleased that the streaming audience can now laugh along with some of our earlier seasons, and I know Bob would be too."

With the channel's launch, it will initially focus on holiday content, branded through January 5th as "America's Funniest Home Videos: Holiday Edition," featuring episodes related to the season. "AFV is one of the most recognizable and enduring franchises on television," said Sara Levine, VP of OTT, V10 Entertainment. "We're proud to make these classic episodes accessible in the free streaming space, giving families an easy way to relive the laughs and memories that defined generations—especially during the holiday season."

V10's library includes 44 owned digital and FAST channels with more than 1600 hours of owned content, including America's Funniest Home Videos (36 seasons on ABC), Follow Me (Amazon Prime), Blue Collar Auction (Peacock), Totally Funny Kids and Totally Funny Animals (The CW), and World's Funniest Videos (Fox). The company also has America's Funniest People on ABC, Discovery's Wild & Weird, and Roku's Visionaries with Keanu Reeves & Gard Hollinger.

