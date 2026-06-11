Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Star Dustin Ybarra Enjoys Playing "Fun, Lighthearted" Gabe

Dustin Ybarra (The Second Coming of John Cooper) spoke with us about his recurring role as stoner chef Gabe on CBS's hit series Ghosts.

Article Summary Ghosts star Dustin Ybarra opens up about playing Gabe, calling the recurring CBS role fun, lighthearted, and in his wheelhouse.

While promoting The Second Coming of John Cooper, Ybarra reflected on joining Ghosts in season four and expanding in season five.

Ybarra says working on Ghosts is a blast, praising the CBS comedy and hoping the hit series keeps going for many more seasons.

The interview also touches on Ybarra’s wild Gotham role, where he played a cannibal he joked may have been a stoner too.

Sometimes, for an actor like Dustin Ybarra, the stars align as an organically comedic talent where his easy-going nature lends itself to plenty of roles, especially in the stoner mold. From comedies like Hope (2011), We Bought a Zoo (2011), Showtime's Californication, Ted 2 (2015), The Goldbergs, Rick and Morty, and Home Economics, he has continued to thrive. While promoting his latest indie comedy, The Second Coming of John Cooper, Ybarra spoke to us about his recurring role as stoner chef Gabe, who works for Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) bed and breakfast in the CBS adaptation of Ghosts, based on the UK hit of the same name. He joined the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created series, appearing in seven episodes since his debut in season four, and getting more involved in season five, which wrapped in May.

Ghosts Star Dustin Ybarra on Having the Time of His Life on CBS Comedy and Playing a Cannibal on 'Gotham'

BC: And I guess final question, Dustin, I was wondering about your time on 'Ghosts,' what do you enjoy most about playing Gabe, and if you've started to film the new season?

Ybarra: I love playing Gabe; it's such a fun, lighthearted character. It's a stonery character, and it's kind of in my wheelhouse, you know what I'm saying? Like, I've always played that character quite a few times. I think the furthest out I've played is probably on 'Gotham,' where I played a cannibal. Who knows? He might have been a stoner, too. He got the munchies, like, I'm going to eat. Yeah, 'Ghosts' is a blast. It's such an amazing show to work on, and I hope it gets picked up for another 72 seasons, man, because it's the best.

The Second Coming of John Cooper, which also stars Rob Corddry, Brian Posehn, Doug Benson, and Mads Lewis, is available on Prime Video, YouTube, and Fandango. Ghosts, which also stars Brandon Scott James, Danielle Pinnock, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Sheila Carrasco, Devan Chandler Long, Rebecca Wisocky, and Román Zaragoza, is available to stream on Paramount+ and will return for a sixth season on CBS.

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