Anansi Boys: Neil Gaiman Shares Amazon Series Production Update

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with author Neil Gaiman & actor/comedian Sir Lenny Henry's upcoming adaptation of Anansi Boys for Amazon's Prime Video, we were sharing a pretty sizeable & impressive casting update. This time around, Gaiman is sharing an update on how filming & post-production are looking. Asked by a fan on Twitter if the series had a premiere date locked in yet, Gaiman responded that it didn't because filming just wrapped at the end of May. Now, editing, VFX work, and a lot of other things are underway to get it up to speed- a process that could take "almost a year." From there, it gets handed over to Amazon's Prime Video for them to decide on a release window for the series.

The streaming series boasts a cast that includes Malachi Kirby, Delroy Lindo, Whoopi Goldberg, Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn, Grace Saif, L. Scott Caldwell, Joy Richardson, Lachele Carl, CCH Pounder, Jason Watkins, Fiona Shaw, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Emmanuel Ighodaro, Cecilia Noble, Ayanna Witter-Johnson, and Don Gilet. Now here's a look at Gaiman's tweet:

Nope. We only finished shooting at the end of May. Now we have to edit it, do the VFX and everything else needed to make it complete (this will take almost a year), hand it in, and then when they have it @PrimeVideo will decide when to release it. https://t.co/5eAyw82Jtf — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 20, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The series follows Charlie (Kirby), a young man who is used to being embarrassed by his estranged father, Mr. Nancy (Lindo). But when his father dies, Charlie discovers that his father was Anansi: the trickster god of stories. And he learns that he has a brother. Now his brother, Spider (Kirby), is entering Charlie's life, determined to make it more interesting but making it a lot more dangerous. With filming in Scotland having wrapped in May, Gaiman and Henry penned the series along with Arvind Ethan David, Kara Smith, and Racheal Ofori. Gaiman and Douglas Mackinnon serve as co-showrunners, with Hanelle M. Culpepper (Star Trek: Picard) directing the pilot and Jermain Julien (Grantchester) and Azhur Saleem (Doctor Who) also directing for the series. Amazon Studios, The Blank Corporation, Endor Productions, and Red Production Company produce. Gaiman, Henry, Mackinnon, Culpepper, Hilary Bevan Jones, and Richard Fee serve as executive producers, with Paul Frift producing.