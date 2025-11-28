Posted in: Amazon Studios, Current News, Max, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, TV | Tagged: black friday, hbo max, prime video

Black Friday Streaming Deals: HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV & More!

Here's a rundown of some "Black Friday" streaming deals in play, including HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney+/Hulu, Apple TV, and many more!

From Apple TV and HBO Max to Amazon's Prime Video and Paramount+, there are a whole lot of streaming deals in play for "Black Friday." Even better? A lot of those deals last beyond today (though make sure to check out the info below and the main website to confirm when offers expire), which means you have some time to decide. Here's a look at what's in play for "Black Friday," along with links for more details and to sign up:

Apple TV: Between now and December 1st, new and returning subscribers can sign up for six months of the streamer for only $5.99/month – a discount of 54% from the regular cost. After the first six months, the price rises to $12.99/month.

Hulu: How does a Hulu/Disney+ bundle at $4.99/month for 12 months sound? The deal runs through December 1st, and is a 79% savings compared to to the cost of both streamers individually ($11.99/month). In addition, Hulu is offering a STARZ add-on for $2.99/month for 12 months and an HBO Max add-on for $2.99/month for 12 months.

Disney+: The Disney-Hulu-ESPN bundle has dropped to $29.99/month (from $35.99/month), and the Hulu/Disney+ bundle is now $4.99/month (a 79% discount compared to the cost of each streamer separately).

Paramount+: Between now and December 2nd, new and returning subscribers to either the Essential or Premium subscription plans can get the first two months for $2.99/month.

Prime Video: Through December 1st, a Prime Video/Apple TV offer reduces the subscription cost to $5.99/month for the first six months. In addition, Prime Video is offering the following channels deal for Cyber Week:

BET+ / STARZ: 75% off for 2 months

MGM+ / STARZ: 75% off for 2 months

AMC+ / STARZ: 75% off for 2 months

AMC+ / MGM+: 75% off for 2 months

MGM+ / MovieSphere+: 75% off for 2 months

AMC+ / Acorn: 75% off for 2 months

PBS Kids / PBS Masterpiece: 75% off for 2 months

PBS Documentaries / PBS Masterpiece: 75% off for 2 months

HBO Max: If you're looking to sign up for the Basic Plan with Ads, HBO Max is offering a deal for $2.99/month for 12 months (as compared to $10.99/month). The deal runs through December 1st, with the Standard and Premium plans at their current cost.

YouTube TV: We've got YouTube TV offering its Base Plan for $72.99/month for the first three months, from now through January 4, 2026. After three months, the price returns to the regular cost of $82.99/month.

Peacock: If you head on over to Walmart+ for its $49/year deal (50% off the original cost), you're also going to receive Peacock Premium free with your subscription. That's a drop from the normal $110/year rate, and subscribers can choose between Peacock Premium or Paramount+ Essential.

BritBox: We've got BritBox offering the first two months of its monthly subscription plan at $2.99/month (returning to the regular cost of $10.99/month after the two months).

