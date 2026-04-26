Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: bobs burgers

Bob's Burgers Season 16 E11 Preview: Meet Tina, aka "The Keyboard Kid"

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of FOX's Bob's Burgers, S16E11: "The Keyboard Kid," and our look ahead to S16E12 and S16E13.

Article Summary Bob's Burgers Season 16 Episode 11, "The Keyboard Kid," puts Tina's weird-but-fast typing grade in the spotlight.

Tonight's Bob's Burgers preview teases whether Tina can earn the A she needs to join an upcoming field trip.

Season 16 Episode 12, "Children of the Carn," sends the Belcher kids back to Carniapolis for a prank-war mission.

Bob's Burgers Episode 13, "Driving Miss Ragey," pairs Linda with Nat while Bob and the kids test a risky stunt.

What better way to celebrate the return of FOX's Bob's Burgers than with a pregame preview of what's ahead with tonight's episode, S16E11: "The Keyboard Kid." Will Tina's "unique" typing style win her the grade she needs to join an upcoming field trip? We have a feeling it's not going to be that easy. Along with an official overview, image gallery, and sneak peek, we also look ahead to the next two episodes: S16E12: "Children of the Carn" and S16E13: "Driving Miss Ragey" (and a very cool extra) – and that's all waiting for you below

Bob's Burgers Season 16: Episodes 11-13 Previews

Bob's Burgers Season 16 Episode 11: "The Keyboard Kid" – Tina hopes her fast-but-weird typing style gets her an A in typing class so she can attend an upcoming field trip. Her typing teacher has other ideas.

Easy A = Belay full of B Watch a new episode of #BobsBurgers TONIGHT at 9:30/8:30c on FOX, next day on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/dDKtGe0Qv5 — Bob's Burgers (@BobsBurgersFOX) April 26, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Bob's Burgers Season 16 Episode 12: "Children of the Carn" – The kids return to Carniapolis to help an ex-carnie restart what they think is an innocent prank-war. Teddy sees his therapist at Bob's.

Bob's Burgers Season 16 Episode 13: "Driving Miss Ragey" – Nat, the limo driver, helps Linda with her road rage. Meanwhile, the kids and Bob discover both the joys and the risk involved in riding a mattress down the stairs.

FOX's Bob's Burgers centers on the working-class Belcher family — parents Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) and their three children, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal) — who run a seaside New Jersey hamburger restaurant and their adventures interacting with the eccentric members of their community. In Season 16, Bob and Linda are on the verge of a big decision, which brings up memories of when the restaurant first opened. Meanwhile, the kids embark on a new musical project. Linda becomes concerned when Gayle (Megan Mullally) turns her love life into a performance art piece. Louise and Gene try to help Tina clear her name after she is fired as a Hall Monitor. Larry Murphy also stars, voicing the role of Uncle Teddy.

The Emmy Award-winning series is produced by 20th Television Animation. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin also serve as executive producers. The series was co-developed by Jim Dauterive.

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