Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: peaky blinders

Peaky Blinders Series Welcomes New & Returning Faces to The Cast

Netflix and Steven Knight's Jamie Bell and Charlie Heaton-starring Peaky Blinders series is welcoming new and returning faces to the cast.

Article Summary Peaky Blinders adds new cast members Samuel Bottomley, Arturo Muselli, Eugene Collins, Lucie Shorthouse, and more.

Ned Dennehy and Packy Lee return to Peaky Blinders as fan favorites Charlie Strong and Johnny Dogs.

Conleth Hill joins Peaky Blinders as rival gang boss Clemmy Keeler, with Cal O’Driscoll as Aidan Keeler.

Jamie Bell and Charlie Heaton lead the 1950s-set Peaky Blinders series as Duke and Charles Shelby in Birmingham.

We've got some big-time casting news for Netflix and Steven Knight's upcoming 1950s-set Peaky Blinders series to pass along that includes a mix of new and returning faces. Joining Jamie Bell (All of Us Strangers, Rocket Man) and Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things, Industry) are Ned Dennehy and Packy Lee, reprising their roles as Charlie Strong and Johnny Dogs, respectively. In addition, new members of the gang include Samuel Bottomley, Arturo Muselli, Eugene Collins, and Lucie Shorthouse – joining the series as Eliot, Angelo, Frank, and Kezia Lee, respectively. Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones) has been tapped for the role of Clemmy Keeler, the head of the rival Keeler gangster family. In addition, Cal O'Driscoll is set as Clemmy's son, Aidan Keeler, and Daniel Monks is on board as Detective Inspector Bell.

In this new era of Peaky Blinders, a decade after World War Two, the race to rebuild Birmingham becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and jeopardy. At its blood-soaked heart is Duke Shelby (Bell): older, wiser, more ambitious, and most certainly more dangerous. Having fought a violent war, much of it behind enemy lines, Charles Shelby (Heaton) is now embracing normality. He hasn't seen his half-brother Duke in years. Charles severed all ties to the Peaky Blinders gang and the hedonistic Shelby lifestyle. But can you ever escape your own blood? The series also stars Jessica Brown Findlay (Harlots, Downton Abbey), Lashana Lynch (The Day of the Jackal, No Time to Die), and Lucy Karczewski (Stereophonic) in her television debut.

Produced by Banijay UK's Kudos (SAS Rogue Heroes, House of Guinness) and Garrison Drama (Peaky Blinders series 1-6, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man) for the BBC and Netflix, the new series is being filmed in and around Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham. Production for the two new series of Peaky Blinders is supported by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and is the first commission following the new BBC partnership agreement with the WMCA and Create Central to expand BBC and partner production investment in the West Midlands. The series is set for BBC One and BBC IPlayer in the UK, and Netflix globally.

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