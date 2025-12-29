Posted in: Disney+, Hulu, TV | Tagged: malcolm in the middle, MITM

It's Malcolm in the Middle (Again) in "Life's Still Unfair" Trailer

You can't avoid your family forever, Malcolm. Arriving April 10th, here's a teaser for Hulu's Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair.

"My life is fantastic now. All I had to do was stay away from my family!" Oh, Malcolm. It's like you couldn't help but tempt fate. With those words, Hulu kicks off the official teaser for series creator Linwood Boomer's Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek-starring Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair. After shielding himself from his family for over a decade, Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter (Keeley Karsten) are dragged back into their orbit when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party. Along with our best look yet at the four-part special event, the streaming service announced Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair will hit screens on April 10th.

Original cast members Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield will reprise their roles as Malcolm's brothers, Francis and Reese, respectively. In addition, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark will be taking over the role of Malcolm's (Muniz) genius brother, Dewey (original actor Erik Per Sullivan left acting in 2010). Also, Anthony Timpano is set as Malcolm's youngest brother, Jamie, while Vaughan Murrae has been tapped to play Malcolm's youngest sibling, self-sufficient Kelly, who gets good grades and is already wiser than most of the family. Keeley Karsten is set as Malcolm's daughter, Leah, with Kiana Madeira set to play Malcolm's girlfriend. Eric Nenninger, who guest-starred as Cadet Eric Hanson in the first season and served as a recurring character for Seasons 2 and 3, and Arjay Smith, who played Ken Finley, also star.

Produced by 20th Television and New Regency, Boomer returns as writer and executive producer of the new series. Cranston, Tracy Katsky (KatCo), Gail Berman, and New Regency's Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Natalie Lehmann are set as executive producers. Ken Kwapis has been tapped to direct all four episodes and executive produce – with Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye set as co-executive producers.

