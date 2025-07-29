Posted in: Fox, NBC, TV | Tagged: brooklyn nine-nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Revival Hard Sell w/o Andre Braugher: Andy Samberg

Andy Samberg (Digman!) on why it would be "really difficult" to have a Brooklyn Nine-Nine revival or reunion without the late Andre Braugher.

Article Summary Andy Samberg says a Brooklyn Nine-Nine revival is tough without Andre Braugher.

Samberg credits Braugher as essential to the show's success and overall chemistry among the cast.

The beloved sitcom's cast remains close, but Samberg isn't ruling out a potential reunion someday.

Samberg shares a hilarious behind-the-scenes hot sauce story from filming with Stephanie Beatriz.

It's not a stretch to say a major reason why the FOX-NBC police procedural comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine became such a success during its eight-season run from 2013-2021 was how close they became as a cast and crew as a family. The Dan Goor and Michael Schur-created series starred Andy Samberg, fresh from his run on Saturday Night Live, as Jake Peralta, a hotshot detective with the NYPD raised on pop culture references and daddy issues, but is also among the best in his squad. While promoting his Comedy Central animated series Digman! alongside series co-creator and Brooklyn Nine-Nine executive producer Neil Campbell, Samberg spoke to Collider about whether he sees a revival series or reunion special in the future.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Andy Samberg on Why It's Difficult to Return Without Andre Braugher

Joining Samberg on Brooklyn Nine-Nine are his partner, Det Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) , an expert chef who lacks awareness of double entendres; rival-turned-love interest Det/Sgt Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero, an overachiever and bookworm; Capt./Deputy Commissioner Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher, who passed in 2023), a by-the-book father figure, who loosens up thanks to Jake, the tough-as-nails Det. Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), the muscular neurotic father, Sgt/Capt. Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), wisecracking and self-absorbed secretary Gina Linetti (Chelsea Peretti); and lovable loafs and foodies, detectives Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) and Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller).

When Samberg was asked if a Brooklyn Nine-Nine revival or special would be in the cards, "I think the Andre factor makes it really difficult, certainly for me. I feel he was such a huge part of what it was the base DNA of why the show worked," the Palm Springs star said, but didn't shut the door. "Never say never, and it's a wonderful group of people. I don't know. I love seeing them when I see them in real life, so I would love to work with everyone again in some capacity."

As far as any behind-the-scenes stories fans might not be aware of, Samberg shared a time when Beatriz had a Rosa Diaz-badass type of moment. "One day, we were thinking about doing 'Hot Ones.' This is some BTS. The cast was considering doing 'Hot Ones,' so Stephanie Beatriz got a bottle of Da Bomb and we all tried it at lunch [laughs] and lost our fucking minds, except for her. She was like, 'It's pretty hot.' Everyone else was running in circles." For more on Samberg talking about his Brooklyn Nine-Nine family, you can check out the video. Digman!, which features the voices of Samberg, Fumero, Mitra Jouhari, Tim Robertson, Guz Khan, Dale Soules, and Tim Meadows, airs Wednesdays on Comedy Central and is available to stream on Paramount+.

