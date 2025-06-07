Posted in: CW, Hulu, TV | Tagged: angel, buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy/Angel: David Boreanaz Happy to Be "Awakening" For Everyone

At Calgary Expo 2025, David Boreanaz (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel) discussed being asked how he felt about being someone's gay awakening.

Objectively speaking, we could probably come up with a dozen reasons why EP/star Sarah Michelle Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director Chloé Zhao, EP Gail Berman, and Gellar's co-star Ryan Kiera Armstrong teaming for a Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series pilot for Hulu is a pretty great thing. One of those would be that it gives us even more reason to revisit how the "Buffyverse" impacted so many lives over the years, long after the show's original run. During Calgary Expo 2025, David Boreanaz (who played Angel in the original series and his own spinoff) shared a story of his experience with two gentlemen and how they shared the influence that Boreanaz had on their lives.

"These two gentlemen came up. It was very nice, and he said something in a low voice, and I didn't quite hear him. I said, 'Excuse me?' He said, 'How does it feel to be someone's gay awakening?" Boreanaz shared, with those in attendance applauding. For those not familiar, a "gay awakening" is when an individual has the realization or understanding that they are homosexual and not heterosexual. "I'm just I'm glad to be an awakening for everyone," Boreanaz continued. "Doesn't matter. It does not matter who you are. I just want to wake it up."

Sarah Michelle Gellar to Buffy Fans: Sequel Series "Will Be For You"

"So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me: Gellar began her post on Instagram (waiting for you below). "Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential "Buffy" revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I've always done, I told Gail that I just didn't see a way for the show to exist again. We'd always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us."

Gellar continued, "While I didn't agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea. I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit 'Buffy' and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love "Buffy" as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

Gellar is set to serve as executive producer, along with Berman, Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui via Suite B, and Dolly Parton via Sandollar – with 20th Television and Searchlight Television serving as the studios.

