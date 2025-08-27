Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: countdown, Jensen Ackles

Countdown Season Finale "Fiendish Twist"? Ackles' "Top Gun" Moment

Countdown star Jensen Ackles discusses his "Top Gun: Maverick" moment from this week's episode. Plus, even more serious season finale hype...

While we're not looking to drop spoilers on Showrunner Derek Haas's Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural) and Jessica Camacho (Bosch: Legacy, Watchmen)-starring Countdown S01E12: "This Is His Signature" (directed by Lisa Robinson and written by Haas), we do have two pretty interesting updates to pass along that we couldn't wait to pass along:

Do you remember how Haas teased over the weekend that the final two minutes of the season would have viewers talking (more on that below)? Well, Matt Webb Mitovich's "Matt's Inside Line" has more to add to that – and it's not going to make the wait for next week's season finale (or a possible Season 2) any easier. "Man, I don't know how I fell for it, but there is a fiendish twist toward the end of the Sept. 3 finale that 100% caught me off guard," Mitovich shared. "The season-ender also features a hook-up… some untimely Molly drama… and a closing shot that is even more distressing than Episode 11's. If the Prime Video thriller isn't already renewed by then, its fans will be screaming."

Ackles had a chance to address that exchange between Meachum (Ackles) and Blythe (Eric Dane) about Meachum's interest in moving up the chain of command and how he feels like he can be his own worst enemy during an interview with TV Line. "It was one of those things in the script — when I read it, it made me think of, funny enough, 'Top Gun: Maverick,' where Maverick [Tom Cruise] should have been an admiral at this point, but he's still way down here at a lower level, and it's because he feels like that's where best suited and that's where he can be used and utilized the best," Ackles revealed. "I kind of feel like Meachum fits that bill a little bit, where he's like, 'I don't want to be pulling strings with politicians. I don't want to be. That's your job. I'm the hammer. So that's what I want to be. I want to be the blunt instrument that is used to crush and catch the bad guys."

Countdown: Haas Offers Fair Warning About Season's Final 2 Minutes

Over the weekend, Haas tackled another five questions about the hit series; previous episode, the series overall, and more. With only two episodes to go, Haas tackled why we haven't seen family members during the medical moments, Shepherd's (Violett Beane) issues with Bell (Elliot Knight), his favorite part of "Run," the importance of color in his storytelling, and why viewers need to brace themselves for those final two minutes…

(1) Why haven't we seen family members during hospital scenes or during Meachum's treatment? "It's hard to show everything in an episode… sometimes you can assume there are things happening in the world that you didn't see."

(2) Why was Shepherd upset with Bell about her sister? "I think she was more upset at herself and Molly but took her frustration out a bit on Bell. She probably feels bad about that."

(3) What was Haas's favorite part of the episode? "I liked the interview room scene with TK. All that religious-sounding nonsense to get him to talk. And the guy playing TK — Patrick — was really good."

(4) How important is color in Haas's storytelling? "a. They look good on Jensen. b. Vanessa and Jonathan definitely had an 80s aesthetic going when they were thinking about how they wanted the show to feel. This fits."

(5) What does Haas have in store for the final two episodes (no spoilers)? "A final two minutes that will have you saying 'they can't do this to me.'"

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions. Ackles's Mark Meachum is described as a rogue L.A. detective, wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy who takes risks that most people wouldn't take. That could make things difficult when Meachum finds himself part of an elite team that also includes Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane), and Lucas Finau (Uli Latukefu).

