Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: good omens, Good Omens 3

Good Omens 3 Co-Writer on Going From 6 Episodes to 90-Minute Finale

Peter Atkins introduced himself as a co-writer on Prime Video's Good Omens 3, commenting on turning six episodes into a 90-minute finale.

Article Summary Good Omens 3 finale condensed from a full six-episode season into a 90-minute special by new co-writers.

Peter Atkins introduces himself as co-writer, joining Michael Marshall Smith for the final chapter's script.

Director Rachel Talalay leads the last episode, with Neil Gaiman credited but not involved in production.

Season format changed amid allegations against Gaiman, resulting in his greatly reduced role for Good Omens 3.

With an official trailer and a whole lot more details on the final chapter of Prime Video's David Tennant and Michael Sheen-starring adaptation of Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens having been released this week, fans are feeling a bit satisfied… for now, at least. Regarding what was going on behind the scenes, we now know that Gaiman (who departed the project before production began due to a number of accusations and legal questions) is sharing co-writing credits with Michael Marshall Smith and Peter Atkins, with Rachel Talalay directing Good Omens 3.

Now that he's free to discuss the finale, Atkins took to Bluesky to officially introduce himself and to let everyone know exactly how much script-writing magic Smith and Atkins had to pull off to go from a season to basically an extended special episode. "The IMDB page having been updated, I'm finally allowed to say that I'm 1 of the 3-person writing team on [Good Omens 3]. We wrote a full 6-episode season & then distilled it down to the 90-min. finale, which is full of fabulous actors in the directorial hands of the equally fabulous [Rachel Talalay]."

Here's a look at Atkins post, introducing himself as one of the co-writers of the big wrap-up:

The IMDB page having been updated, I'm finally allowed to say that I'm 1 of the 3-person writing team on #GoodOmens3. We wrote a full 6-episode season & then distilled it down to the 90-min. finale, which is full of fabulous actors in the directorial hands of the equally fabulous @racheltalalay.com — Peter Atkins (@peteratkins.bsky.social) 2026-04-17T21:57:45.736Z

Good Omens 3 picks up where the ineffable story left off in Season Two as the beloved and unlikely duo – angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley return to face their most epic and personal adventure yet. Their millennia-long friendship has been fractured ever since Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) accepted the offer to return to Heaven, leaving Crowley (David Tennant) behind. Now, as the newly appointed Supreme Archangel, Aziraphale is tasked with overseeing the Second Coming, a monumental responsibility that weighs heavily on him, and is made worse when his plans cause some consternation among the other angels. Meanwhile, heartbroken Crowley finds himself at rock bottom, wandering the streets of Soho.

As the fate of the universe hangs in the balance, Aziraphale and Crowley must confront their relationship, heal old wounds and rediscover their bond. From navigating London's gangsters to thwarting Hellish threats, they face personal betrayals and the complexities of their own emotions in this timeless expedition. Together, they must decide whether their friendship – and the world itself – is worth saving. Also reprising their roles are Doon Mackichan as Michael, Gloria Obianyo as Uriel, Liz Carr as Saraqael, Paul Chahidi as Sandalphon, Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel, and Sir Derek George Jacobi as The Metatron. Bilal Hasna joins the cast as Jesus. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Pratchett's estate, and BBC Studios Comedy's Chief Creative Officer, Josh Cole, serve as executive producers alongside Rachel Talalay, who directs the finale. Sarah-Kate Fenelon and Chris Newman serve as producers.

The decision to end the series with an extended episode came after reporting over the course of the past year from Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture, which cited allegations of abuse by a number of women against Gaiman. Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual, with a Variety piece reporting that same month that Gaiman had contributed to the writing of Good Omens 3 but would not be involved with the production and would not be listed as an executive producer on the finale.

As reported by Bleeding Cool in October 2025, US District Judge James D. Peterson dismissed Scarlett Pavlovich's 2025 lawsuit against Gaiman, accusing him of sexual assault and human trafficking, citing that the case should be litigated in New Zealand, where the alleged events were alleged to have occurred, instead of Wisconsin. The court made clear it was not evaluating the truth of the allegations. After the decision was rendered, Pavlovich's legal team filed a motion to appeal. It's important to note that the case was dismissed without prejudice, giving Pavlovich the opportunity to refile in New Zealand. Should Gaiman refuse to be legally served, the case could be moved back to the U.S. and reopened. Gaiman has recently returned to social media to once again deny the allegations.

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