CSI: Miami Director Rob Zombie Pays Tribute to Michael Madsen

Rock icon and director Rob Zombie paid tribute to CSI: Miami guest star Michael Madsen and shared his experience on the set with David Caruso.

As Hollywood is reeling from the passing of Michael Madsen at the age of 67 on July 3rd, the entertainment industry continues to pay tribute. Among them is musician and director Rob Zombie. Predominantly known for his prolific career in metal and horror films, Zombie would dive into TV for his first and only entry to date in CBS's CSI: Miami in the 16th episode of season eight, "L.A." Madsen guest starred as Cooper "Coop" Daly, a former star player of the Miami Dolphins, who worked as a bodyguard for an adult films mogul Tony Enright (Paul Blackthorne).

"Bummed to hear about the death of Michael Madsen. I only worked with him once on an episode of 'CSI: Miami.' I had heard he was difficult to deal with, but we had a great time together. Super cool and very professional. He said he was happy to be back on an organized professional set," The Munsters (2022) director wrote on Instagram. "I guess he had many bad experiences over the years. During one scene, we were shooting with Michael and David Caruso. Michael took me aside and said 'He (Caruso) thinks he's the cool guy in the scene, but I'm the cool guy in the scene.' So true. 🔥 Another time he whispered to me that if Johnathan Togo kept adding smart ass comments to the scene, he was going to break a chair over his head. I could tell he wasn't joking."

Madsen appeared in over 300 projects, most notably for director Quentin Tarantino in some of his biggest hits like The Hateful Eight (2015), Kill Bill (2003-2004), Reservoir Dogs (1992), among others. He also appeared in the sci-fi cult classic Species (1995), and drama WarGames (1983). CSI: Miami, which ran from 2002-2012, stars David Caruso, Emily Proctor, Adam Rodriguez, Jonathan Togo, Eva LaRue, and Khandi Alexander and is available to stream on Paramount+.

