Dune: The Sisterhood Set to Begin Production Next Month in Budapest

The good news continues to roll out for HBO Max and Legendary Television's Dune: The Sisterhood. Based on the novel Sisterhood Of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, the prequel series recently announced that Emily Watson (Chernobyl, God's Creatures), Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter, Stan & Ollie), and Indira Varma (Game Of Thrones, Obi-Wan, Carnival Row) had joined the cast. Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that filming is expected to get underway next month. What that means is that the streaming series and Denis Villeneuve's cinematic sequel, Dune: Part Two, will be in production at the same time in Budapest.

Frank Herbert's Dune portrays a future in which humanity has spread across the galaxy to thousands of worlds, all ruled by the Padishah Emperor, The Imperium. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the prequel series explores this universe through the eyes of a mysterious order of women: the Bene Gesserit. Given extraordinary abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis — known to its inhabitants as Dune.

Varma's Empress Natalya is a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino. Watson and Henderson portray Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, respectively, the formidable Harkonnen Sisters, who have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of women who will go on to become the Bene Gesserit.

Created by co-showrunner & writer Diane Ademu-John, the series also sees Alison Schapker serving as co-showrunner. In addition, Johan Renck will direct the premiere episode. Ademu-John, Schapker, Renck, Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron, Cait Collins, and Brian Herbert executive produce. In addition, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert will executive produce on behalf of the Frank Herbert estate, with Anderson serving as co-producer. HBO Max's Dune: The Sisterhood is co-produced by the streaming service and Legendary Television, the TV arm of Legendary, which is behind the current film franchise.