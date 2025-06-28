Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: everybody loves raymond

Everybody Loves Raymond: Romano & Heaton Put Revival Talk to Rest

Everybody Loves Raymond's Ray Romano and Patricia Heaton on why reviving the series would be a disservice to the show and late cast members.

If you didn't believe it from Brad Garrett's mouth on there being no chance of an Everybody Loves Raymond reboot, how about the two main stars, Ray Romano and Patrica Heaton? To be fair, Garrett referenced the decision coming from Romano and co-creator Philip Rosenthal. Romano and Heaton spoke to The New York Post in the 30-year celebration of the CBS series at New York City's Paley Museum.

Romano, Heaton, Garrett Firm on No "Everybody Loves Raymond" Reboot Without Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts

"No, there won't be a reboot," Romano said. "The obvious is: Peter [Boyle] and Doris [Roberts] and one of the kids (Geoffrey, played by Sawyer Sweeten), they're no longer with us. We're all heartbroken. They're a big part of the show, the dynamic." Heaton added, "To try to do it again without the cast members that we've lost would be a disservice to the show." Garrett told People while promoting the Disney/Pixar animated film Elio, "There is no show without the parents. They were the catalyst, and to do anything that would resemble that wouldn't be right to the audiences or the loyal fan base. And it was about those two families, and you can't get around that."

Everybody Loves Raymond premiered in 1996 on CBS and ran for nine seasons through 2005. It stars Romano as a sportswriter for Newsday who lives in Lynbrook, Long Island, with his wife Debra (Heaton) and three children, Ally, Geoffrey, and Michael, played by Madylin Sweeten, Sawyer Sweeten, and Sullivan Sweeten, respectively. The series won 15 Primetime Emmys, including three for Romano, and two for Heaton. Romano's appeared on PBS's Hello! Hi! How are You? Featuring the BopStars!, HBO Max's Bookie, and will reprise his role as Manny for DreamWorks' Ice Age 6. Heaton appeared on Paramount+'s Frasier reboot, Lionsgate drama The Unbreakable Boy, and Variance's horror film The Ritual.

