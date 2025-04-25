Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Our Exclusive S01E10: "Seasons" Clip

Alice and Doug get a furry new member of their family in this exclusive clip from NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society S01E10: "Seasons."

Birdie (Melissa Fumero), Catherine (Aja Naomi King), Brett (Ben Rappaport), and Alice (AnnaSophia Robb) have a whole lot of personal matters to tackle this week, as you're about to see in our preview rundown of tonight's episode of co-showrunners Jenna Bans & Bill Krebs's Grosse Pointe Garden Society, S01E10: "Seasons." But before we unleash you upon the official overview, episode trailer, and image gallery for the next chapter, we also have something extra special to pass along – courtesy of the fine folks behind the NBC series. In the exclusive clip below, Alice and Doug (Alexander Hodge) welcome a new furry member to the family. A wonderfully sweet moment – until Alice and Patty (Nancy Travis) have a more honest "heart-to-heart" once Doug is out the door…

Grosse Pointe Garden Society S01E10: "Seasons" Preview

Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Episode 10: "Seasons" – Alice (AnnaSophia Robb) welcomes a new addition to the family to snap Doug (Alexander Hodge) out of his funk. Catherine (Aja Naomi King) is torn as she must help sell her childhood home. Birdie (Melissa Fumero) receives surprising news that changes everything. Brett (Ben Rappaport) teams up with Melissa (Nora Zehetner) to care for their sick kids. Directed by Michael Weaver and written by Samantha Taylor Pickett and Steve Rubinshteyn, here's a look at what's ahead with tonight's episode:

The twisted soap opera-vibing drama spotlights four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief, and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above. NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society co-showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs also serve as writers and executive producers, with Casey Kyber also executive-producing. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

