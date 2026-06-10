Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: bane, harley quinn

Harley Quinn: Lorey, Marrs Had Bane Spinoff Plans; "Tiny Treat" Soon?

Dean Lorey shared that he and Chris Marrs had plans for a "Harley Quinn" spinoff for Bane, and teased that a "tiny treat" was coming soon.

Article Summary Harley Quinn co-showrunner Dean Lorey says he and Chris Marrs wrote a Bane spinoff pilot, and the studio loved it.

The proposed Harley Quinn animated spinoff would spotlight James Adomian’s fan-favorite Bane in a bigger role.

Lorey teased a “tiny treat” arriving soon, hinting fans may get something before long.

Though not greenlit, the Bane project could still potentially surface someday.

Lately, our coverage of Dean Lorey has focused on what he's shared about how things are progressing with HBO Max and DC Studios' Creature Commandos. But for this go-around, we're looking at what Lorey had to share about a project that might have been (and possibly still could?). Taking to social media, Lorey shared that he and Chris Marrs wrote a pilot script for a spinoff from Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn that would focus on Bane (James Adomian) "Anyone up for a BANE spin-off in the animated HARLEY QUINN universe? I love Bane! He's my favorite character. Chris Marrs and I wrote a pilot script a while back and (with all the humbleness and modesty I can muster) it's hilarious and the studio loved it. Maybe it will see the light of day sometime?" Lorey wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, offering a look at the script cover and adding this interesting ten-ton tease: "Until then, I have a tiny treat coming your way soon to tide you over…"

Back in April, DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn had some good things to say about how things were looking with the second season of Creature Commandos, and Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios' upcoming adaptation of writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads' comic book series, Mister Miracle. Following up on that, Lorey elaborated on Gunn's update, adding that "the scripts are nearly complete and we're making good progress on the animatics. The art looks incredible, and the voice cast is amazing!" The showrunner also teased that he might have "a starry little surprise" for us soon. Not long after, Lorey revealed S02E01: "Starry Night," the title of the second season opener. "I promised a "starry little surprise" so here you go, the title page of the first script. Creature Commandos season 2 is becoming something really special with the work of hugely talented creative folks who I'll spotlight over the next few weeks!", Lorey wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which included a look at the cover to the script for the season opener:

Here's a look at Lorey's previous post, offering an update on how the second season was coming along (with huge amounts of appreciation going his way for spotlighting our coverage):

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