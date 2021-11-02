Hawkeye: Kate Bishop Stays Focused, Takes Aim in New Preview Images

With only a little more than three weeks to go until Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop and Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton (with Lucky the Pizza Dog, of course) start letting the arrows fly during the two-episode premiere of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s live-action Hawkeye series, it's time for some more preview images of what fans can expect. And this time around, we have the spotlight shining on Kate in two new looks, with the first showing Kate with her bow in hand, keeping her eye on someone or something. But it's the second one that got our eyebrow arching, with Kate in full-on action mode & taking hard aim at someone or something that makes us glad that we're not that someone or something.

With the series taking aim at Disney+ for a two-episode premiere on November 24th, here's a look at the teaser "Event" (which had us at Clint's "manager" line, Kate taking serious aim, and Lucky rocking holiday "ears") followed by a look back at the official trailer for Marvel Studios' Hawkeye:

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined on Hawkeye by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is set as Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics. Directors Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Kidding) are helming the live-action adaptation.

Renner shared some thoughts about how he views Kate from Clint's perspective with EW recently. "[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she's a big Hawkeye fan," Renner reveals. "She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her because she's such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life."

But as much as Clint may be taking on the role of "begrudging mentor" to Kate, Renner was more than happy to help Steinfeld get adjusted to working in the MCU. "That was always my role. Outside of acting in the thing, I was protecting her and giving her the CliffsNotes on how it goes with this kind of filmmaking: Green screen, superhero life, all that stuff," Renner explained. "I just wanted to protect her, because there's a lot of physical stuff. She's a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can't wait to see all the cool stuff that she's able to do."