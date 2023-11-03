Posted in: Apple, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: apple, godzilla, Monarch, preview, trailer

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Apple TV+ Shares Opening Title Sequence

We've got more "Godzilla Day" goodness to pass along, with Apple TV+ releasing the opening title sequence for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

The first two episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters are set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 17th.

The series delves into the story of two siblings exploring their family's connection to the secret organization, Monarch.

Legendary's "Monsterverse" has proven to be a box-office hit as it expands into streaming series territory.

Earlier today, we had a chance to hear from executive producers Chris Black & Matt Fraction, series stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, and others about what viewers can expect from Apple TV+ & Legendary Television's Godzilla-starring live-action series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. But with today being "Godzilla Day," the streamer & the studio weren't going to stop there. So what we have waiting for you below is the opening title sequence for the streaming series, one that does a very nice job of establishing the timelines that are in play – and showing just how long the conspiracy has been in play…

With the streaming series set to hit Apple TV+ on Friday, November 17th, with its first two episodes (and dropping weekly on Fridays through January 12th), here's a look at the opening credits to Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters:

And here's a look at the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released earlier today, followed by an overview of the series, the official trailer, the original teaser, and so much more:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Co-developed by Chris Black (Severance, Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast) & Matt Fraction (Hawkeye), and with Matt Shakman (Wandavision) directing the first two episodes, the 10-episode series stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

Hailing from Legendary Television, the series is executive produced by Black, Fraction, and Shakman alongside Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) and Tory Tunnell (Spinning Out, Underground) from Safehouse Pictures, Matt Shakman (Wandavision), Andy Goddard (Carnival Row, Downton Abbey), Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets, Carnival Row), and Andrew Colville (Severance, Star Trek: Discovery). Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship with the film franchise.

Legendary Entertainment's "Monsterverse" is an epic entertainment universe of interconnected stories that bring together popular culture's most titanic forces of nature. Witness humanity's greatest battle for survival as we fight for our world in the face of a catastrophic new reality—the monsters of our myths and legends are real. Beginning in 2014 with Godzilla and continuing with 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, the "Monsterverse" has accumulated close to two billion dollars globally at the box office and is ever-expanding, with the highly anticipated sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

