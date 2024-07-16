Posted in: Peacock, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: peacock, Poker Face, preview, season 2

Poker Face Season 2 Welcomes Esposito, Holmes, Hoffmann, Nanjiani

Rian Johnson & Natasha Lyonne's Poker Face is welcoming Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Gaby Hoffmann, and Kumail Nanjiani as guest stars.

Earlier this month, the great news broke that filming on the second season of Rian Johnson's ("Knives Out" films, Brick) & Natasha Lyonne's (Russian Doll) Poker Face had officially gotten underway. After a season filled with a pretty impressive guest star lineup, the second season is looking to keep that tradition going. Reports are that Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Katie Holmes (Ray Donovan), Gaby Hoffmann (Eric), and Kumail Nanjiani (Only Murders in the Building) have all joined the cast in guest-starring roles – though no details on their roles were provided.

"First day of filming season two of Poker Face. Still counting my blessings that I'm getting to step in and help make a new season of one of my favorite shows," Tost wrote as the caption to their Instagram post, along with the original clapperboard image that Johnson shared:

With the first season dropping in early 2023, here's a look back at the official trailer for Peacock's Poker Face (followed by a look at the previously released teaser and a rundown of who's who this season):

Peacock's Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Lyonne's Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and, with every stop, encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve.

As if having Johnson and Lyonne paired together wasn't enough, the streaming series also pulled together an impressive line-up of guest stars. How impressive? How do Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows sound?

Peacock's Poker Face was created, written & directed by Johnson, who also serves as an executive producer with Lyonne, Ram Bergman, Nora Zuckerman, Lila Zuckerman, Nena Rodrigue & Iain B. Macdonald. Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens serve as co-executive producers, with T-Street and MRC Television producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!