Posted in: SYFY, TV, USA Network | Tagged: Resident Alien

Resident Alien Season 4: Our Updated S04E02: "The Lonely Man" Preview

With a new episode tonight, here's our updated preview for SYFY & USA Network's Alan Tudyk-starring Resident Alien S04E02: "The Lonely Man."

Welcome back to our weekly preview of the fourth season of SYFY and USA Network's Alan Tudyk-starring Resident Alien, as we shine a spotlight on what's ahead with tonight's episode, S04E02: "The Lonely Man." Of course, this being a new episode is reason enough to be excited, but this week's chapter is a wee bit different. Why? Because Tudyk is working both sides of the camera for this go-around, starring and directing tonight's episode. In fact, we get to hear from the cast about what the experience was like in our preview package below. In addition, we have the official overview, image gallery, sneak peeks, and more – including a look behind the scenes at last week's season premiere.

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 2: "The Lonely Man" Preview

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 2: "The Lonely Man" – Harry (Alan Tudyk) and Asta (Sara Tomko) work together to try and get something Harry desperately needs. Directed by Alan Tudyk and written by Kelechi Urama

The fourth season starts with Harry and his baby, Bridget, stuck in prison on the Grey Moonbase, while a shape-shifting Alien called a Mantid has taken over his body on Earth, passing himself off as the real Harry Vanderspeigle. Harry manages to escape the Greys and arrives back on Earth for a showdown with the Mantid Alien, but soon finds he may not have what he needs to finish the job. Asta and D'arcy struggle to keep a secret from Ben and Kate, who are both desperate to find answers to what has been happening to them. Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv attempt to solve some mysterious deaths in Patience, which Sheriff Mike is beginning to think aren't caused by anything human.

Joining Tudyk for the fourth run are Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Levi Fiehler, Meredith Garretson, and Judah Prehn. In addition, Gary Farmer, Gracelyn Awad Rinke, Jenna Lamia, Sarah Podemski, Linda Hamilton, Enver Gjokaj, Terry O'Quinn, and Edi Patterson return for the fourth season (alongside new guest stars Jewel Staite and Stephen Root).

Stemming from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, USA Network and SYFY's Resident Alien was adapted to television by EP Chris Sheridan. Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg, Amblin TV's Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, Robert Duncan McNeill, and Nastaran Dibai also executive-produce the adaptation of the Dark Horse comics series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!