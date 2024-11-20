Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: ,

The Rookie Season 7: Check Out ABC's Cast Portrait Image Gallery

ABC is getting ready for Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie Season 7 with a cast image gallery.

Published
by
|
Comments

After a little blooper fun late on Tuesday, we're back to the business at hand when it comes to ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan FillionEric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie. With the seventh season set to kick off on Tuesday, January 7th (which isn't nearly as far away as you might think), you know things are starting to heat up when the network cleans out all of the press images and starts working on a clean slate. We were pleasantly surprised when we last checked in – we were expecting to still see last season's images and the image gallery of the team from San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). Instead, we noticed that a cast portrait image gallery was posted – and that's what we're passing along to you.

The Rookie
Images:
The Rookie Season 7: Check Out ABC's Cast Portrait Image Gallery
Nathan Fillion as John Nolan. (Disney/Gizelle Hernandez)
The Rookie Season 7: Check Out ABC's Cast Portrait Image Gallery
Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune. (Disney/Gizelle Hernandez)
The Rookie Season 7: Check Out ABC's Cast Portrait Image Gallery
Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen. (Disney/Gizelle Hernandez)
The Rookie Season 7: Check Out ABC's Cast Portrait Image Gallery
Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. (Disney/Gizelle Hernandez)
The Rookie
Richard T. Jones as Lt. Wade Grey. (Disney/Gizelle Hernandez)
The Rookie
Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. (Disney/Gizelle Hernandez)
The Rookie
Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers. (Disney/Gizelle Hernandez)
The Rookie Season 7: Check Out ABC's Cast Portrait Image Gallery
Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez. (Disney/Gizelle Hernandez)
The Rookie
Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper. (Disney/Gizelle Hernandez)
The Rookie
Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez. (Disney/Gizelle Hernandez)

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Ray FlookAbout Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
twitterinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.