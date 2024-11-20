Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: nathan fillion, The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7: Check Out ABC's Cast Portrait Image Gallery

ABC is getting ready for Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie Season 7 with a cast image gallery.

After a little blooper fun late on Tuesday, we're back to the business at hand when it comes to ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie. With the seventh season set to kick off on Tuesday, January 7th (which isn't nearly as far away as you might think), you know things are starting to heat up when the network cleans out all of the press images and starts working on a clean slate. We were pleasantly surprised when we last checked in – we were expecting to still see last season's images and the image gallery of the team from San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). Instead, we noticed that a cast portrait image gallery was posted – and that's what we're passing along to you.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!