Posted in: Netflix, TV, YouTube | Tagged: sesame street, youtube

Sesame Street Library Set for Big YouTube Launch in January 2026

Sesame Workshop announced that YouTube will be the home to "the largest digital library of 'Sesame Street' content" beginning in January 2026.

Article Summary Sesame Workshop will launch the largest Sesame Street digital library on YouTube in January 2026.

Hundreds of full Sesame Street episodes will be available on official YouTube channels.

Season 56 debuts on Netflix November 2025, featuring new stories, segments, and interactive moments.

Classic and new Sesame Street content remains accessible for families worldwide across multiple platforms.

Over the summer, we learned that Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and the rest of Sesame Street had found a new home on Netflix and that an all-new, reimagined 56th season of the long-running and iconic children's show (along with 90 hours of previous episodes) would hit the streaming service in November. But the good news didn't end there, with Sesame Workshop announcing, "The Sesame Street library is coming to YouTube!" Set to get underway in January 2026, YouTube users can expect to find "the largest digital library of 'Sesame Street' content, with hundreds of full episodes coming to the Sesame Street channels." Expect more details as we get closer to launch, but today's announcement was definitely welcome news for those concerned with ensuring that Jim Henson's long-running educational series remains accessible to as many people as possible.

Here's a look at the announcement that went out on social media earlier today:

The Sesame Street library is coming to YouTube!

Beginning in January 2026, YouTube will have the largest digital library of Sesame Street content, with hundreds of full episodes coming to the Sesame Street channels.

Join us as we help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger,… pic.twitter.com/xlee77DvzG — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) September 4, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Sesame Street Season 56: What to Know About Netflix November Return

Last month, Netflix confirmed that new episodes of Sesame Street would begin streaming on November 10th. "Your Sesame Street friends are here to help little ones identify, understand, and work through their big feelings," read the overview for the new season. "Together, they'll show how kindness and compassion make every day brighter — whether it's learning to take turns, cheering up a friend, or finding ways to solve problems with a smile." As we learned back in May, Season 56 is going to see some interesting changes to the format and structure – here's a rundown of what viewers can expect:

New ways to play along. Cookie Monster opens his very own Cookie Cart on Sesame Street. Will there be cookie chaos or a sweet treat with every adventure? Abby's Fairy Garden is home to surprising and delightful magical creatures. What could possibly go wrong when Abby helps care for them?

To-camera moments. The characters speak directly to the viewers and invite them into the action—capturing emotions and interactions.

Animation overlays that highlight music, action, humor, and important story moments while adding visual excitement. Visual effects like wand sparkles, bubbles, and confetti will add a touch of anything-can-happen magic to the storytelling.

One 11-minute story. The longer format provides the opportunity to tell stories with even more character-driven humor and heart.

A new animated segment, "Tales from 123," that takes viewers INSIDE the most famous apartment building in the world where they can discover the wacky and whimsical building that Elmo, Cookie Monster, and friends call home.

The return of fan-favorite episodes of "Elmo's World" and "Cookie Monster's Foodie Truck."

For those of you who don't have Netflix, the series will continue to be available on PBS KIDS and across their digital video and games platforms. The streaming service will make episodes available day-and-date on PBS stations in the U.S. and across PBS KIDS digital platforms. In addition, Netflix will be able to develop video games based on the original and animated spinoff series. Stemming from Sesame Workshop, Netflix's Sesame Street Season 56 is executive-produced by Sal Perez and Kay Wilson Stallings. Emmy, Humanitas, and NAACP Award-nominated Halcyon Person (Karma's World, Dee & Friends in Oz) will be the show's new head writer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!