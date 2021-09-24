Supergirl Star Katie McGrath Discusses Series Impact; S06E13 Preview

Heading into next week's new episode of The CW's Supergirl, Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Team Supergirl race Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for possession of a magical totem that allows the wielder to control courage. But when each of them walks away with a piece of it, they'll have to undergo a test of courage for full control of the power. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) is still struggling with knowing she has magical powers. But before we get to an official preview for "The Gauntlet," we're going to take a minute to check in with McGrath, who shared her thoughts on what the series has meant to her.

In the following clip, McGrath discusses what it was like going from expecting to only be in three episodes to becoming an essential part of the show as it prepares to wrap up its run. From what it was like seeing Benoist in the supersuit for the first time to what her favorite season/episodes were (and how they helped define Lena Luthor as her own character), check out the clip below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl | Katie McGrath: Reflecting On Supergirl | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1fGA5iLslc)

Now here's a look ahead to next week's episode of The CW's Supergirl, "The Gauntlet":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl | Season 6 Episode 13 | The Gauntlet Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5MnqmakRRk)

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 13: "The Gauntlet": SUPERGIRL MUST PASS THE TEST OF COURAGE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team race Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for control of a magical totem that controls courage. Supergirl and Nyxly battle and each gets a piece of the totem but learns the first person to pass the test of courage will gain control of the entire thing. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) is still struggling to make sense of her newfound gift. The episode was directed by Tawnia McKiernan with story by Dana Horgan and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Brooke Pohl.

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).