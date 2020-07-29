If you're Misha Collins, then your days are pretty busy right now. As television production slowly start resuming around the world (with a number of U.S.-based productions looking for healthier ground to work on), that means getting ready to put the finishing touches on the fifteenth and final season of Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki-starring Supernatural. On top of that, you're spearheading a really great cause with Good Omens star (and fellow angel) Michael Sheen to help those impacted by the pandemic (more on that below). But sometimes, you see something in the news that stops you in the tracks- something that Collins jokingly sees as a missed opportunity for the Winchesters to explore.

A little background: Trump supporters gathered together a bunch of health professionals and doctors for a press conference to start handing out tinfoil hats along with their accusations of "conspiracy theories" surrounding COVID-19 and claiming that Hydroxychloroquine was good ("…and good for you!"). One of those "professionals" was Stella Immanuel, a Houston pediatrician and the spiritual leader of Fire Power Ministries. Immanuel has some interesting "theories" when it comes to Endometriosis and other gynecological conditions: apparently, it's what happens when you bump uglies with demons. But these demons are real rascals because they also aim their tiny little pitchforks at men, causing impotence. On the side, they can also screw up your credit score, bust up your marriage, and distract you from your path to little Baby Jesus (thanks for the background, The Washington Post).

Well, it looks like Collins saw the same missed opportunity that we did: "demon STDs." Think about the storyline possibilities! Gives a whole new meaning to the expression, "feels like I'm pissing fire." Imagine Sam and Dean having to fight their way through a demonic free clinic? Does Trojan make a condom that would offer the right protection? Maybe "Trojan Asbestos"? Have Trojan Man dressed as a firefighter or like Max von Sydow from The Exorcist. The possibilities are endless- are we sure we can't squeeze in an extra episode or two?

In 15 years on #Supernatural, the issue of demon STDs never came up once. I feel like we missed out on the opportunity to impart some important PSAs. https://t.co/CCge3QhSu2 https://t.co/8bBf7n0p9Y — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) July 29, 2020

Heading back to some serious and important business, there are three things that Collins and Sheen have in common. Both play or have played angels in their respective series (Castiel and Aziraphale), both of them have series expected to return soon. For Collins, it's the final run for the long-running CW series. For Sheen, it's Prodigal Son– where's he's definitely not an angel. The third thing they have in common is their desire to offer homeless relief to those in need, including those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Collins and Sheen are teaming up for the Super Good campaign, where fans can head over to their Stands site (here) to buy t-shirts (as you'll see below) as well as a necklace- and the best part is that 100% of the profits go to charities (like Meals on Wheels). Collins and Sheen will host a joint live stream on their social media platforms on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET to discuss the initiative further.