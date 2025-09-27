Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, Talamasca, Talamasca: The Secret Order

Talamasca: The Secret Order Set for 2-Episode Debut: Poster, BTS Look

With AMC's Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order now set for a two-episode premiere on October 26th, here's a look behind the scenes.

Showrunners John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty bring the Immortal Universe to life.

Go behind the scenes with cast interviews, new footage, and exclusive sneak peeks.

Series ties in with Interview with the Vampire, with returning characters and lore.

Who's in the mood for some updates on AMC and Showrunners John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty's Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order? We're guessing you are, since you're reading this, so let's get down to business. First up, the "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe" series will now drop two new episodes when it premieres on October 26th. In addition, we have a new key art poster to pass along – and we're giving the poster creators serious bonus points for the vampire fangs imagery. But that's not all…

Go behind the scenes with the cast and show creators as they offer a taste of what's to come, including exclusive interviews, new scenes, and much more:

Here's a look back at the official image gallery that was released to spotlight the cast, including Nicholas Denton, Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Celine Buckens, and Jason Schwartzman. In case you're wondering just how much the series will connect with the "Immortal Universe," the series also has Eric Bogosian and Justin Kirk reprising their roles from Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire.

Denton stars as Guy Anatole; on the cusp of graduating law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.

McGovern's Helen is a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse; Fichtner's Jasper is a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse; Richardson-Sellers's Olive is a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca; Buckens's Doris is strong-willed and with an old soul, she lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat; while Schwartzman's Burton is a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse. Of course, Bogosian is reprising his IWTV role as Daniel Molloy, with Kirk returning as Talamasca agent Raglan James.

AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca is executive produced by director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire), who also serve as co-showrunners, award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe," and Tom Williams, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

