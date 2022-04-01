Tales of the Walking Dead: Samantha Morton's Alpha Returns & More

Some big news to report on "The Walking Dead" universe front, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively on some big casting news for Tales of the Walking Dead. Not only has the horror anthology series brought aboard Lauren Glazier (Mindhunters, See) and Matt Medrano (Yellowstone), but DH has also confirmed that Samantha Morton will reprise her role as Alpha for the episode that Glazier is set to have a prominent role in.

AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead also stars Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon & The Winter Soldier), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan), and Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys) are reportedly set to join the ever-expanding cast. Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), and Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop). In addition, Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard) & Tara Nicole Weyr (The Wilds, Bosch) will each direct an episode, with series producer Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) directing three episodes.

"'The Walking Dead' is a show that made television history and attracted an army of passionate and highly engaged fans," said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. "We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of 'Tales of the Walking Dead' will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms. We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics like 'The Twilight Zone' and, more recently, 'Black Mirror,' and are excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this very unique and engrossing world." TWDU CCO Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Channing Powell will executive produce. With each of the six standalone episodes focusing on both new & familiar faces from the franchise's universe, the anthology will also serve as a springboard for potential spinoffs.