Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane Joins Foo Fighters for "My Hero" Tribute

Based on what we saw from yesterday's Paramount+ streaming of all-star global music event, The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, the Foo Fighters and the Hawkins Family more than lived up to their promise to celebrate the life, music, and love of one of modern music's most beloved artists, Taylor Hawkins. But with a night filled with an impressive line-up of drummers, there was one performance that had all of social media in a meltdown. And in a good way, this time. That was when Hawkins' 16-year-old son, Shane, joined Dave Grohl and the band for a jaw-droppingly intense rendition of "My Hero." Introducing Shane, Grohl told the crowd, "We have one more drummer that's going to come up and play with us, and let me tell you, I don't think I've ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person. But beyond that, he's a member of our family. And he needs to be here tonight with all of us, and I think it makes sense that he's going to come up and play with us tonight. Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome Mr. Shane Hawkins on the drums."

Here's a look at the emotionally powerful performance from Saturday's tribute event:

Featuring performances by the Foo Fighters, Travis Barker, Nandi Bushell, Martin Chambers, Chris Chaney, Chevy Metal, Stewart Copeland, Josh Freese, Liam Gallagher, James Gang, Violet Grohl, Omar Hakim, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, Brian Johnson, John Paul Jones, KESHA, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Luke Spiller, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Lars Ulrich, and Wolfgang Van Halen (with a special appearance by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock), here's a look back at the trailer for The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert:

"Tonight, we've gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins. For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing," Grohl said to the crowd and those streaming at home to kick off the tribute event. "So tonight, we've gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations, to bring you a gigantic f***ing night for a gigantic f***ing person. So, sing. And dance. And laugh. And cry and f***ing scream and make some f***ing noise so he can hear us right now. 'Cause, you know what? It's gonna be a long f***ing night."

On-demand access will be available globally via Paramount+ on Saturday, September 3rd (and on Pluto TV and MTV TV VOD starting the week of Sept. 5). For MTV's part, the channel will air a one-hour special this Saturday, beginning in Latin America and then extending globally the following day, Sunday, September 4th (with a two-hour compilation set for September). The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert ticket and merchandise sales benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family: Music Support and MusiCares. For further information or to make a donation, visit MusicSupport.org and MusiCares.org .