The Boys: Antony Starr Goes NIN to Help Express Series Wrap Feelings

The Boys star Antony Starr used a powerful visual and Nine Inch Nails to express his feelings about the series wrapping for the last time.

Once the word went out that the fifth and final season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys had wrapped filming, folks from the cast and production team have been sharing some incredibly touching, heartfelt, and heartbreaking insights into those final filming days and how they're processing it all (along with some great images from five seasons of filming). We've been trying to cover as many as possible, but it's been a bit bittersweet, awkward, and a tad sad on this side, too. For this go-around, Antony Starr (Homelander) let the image and music doing the talking for him regarding how he's feeling about hanging up the cape for the last time.

"Fin," read the simple caption to Starr's post – but it's the visual of the empty set chair with "Homelander" on it and Nine Inch Nails' "Hurt" playing that was another serious punch to our "feels." Here's a look at Starr's post, followed by a look back at what Kripke had to share regarding his feelings about being able to "land the plane" in terms of the series finale:

The Boys: Eric Kripke Feels "A Fair Amount of Terror" About Finales

During Sony's "Creator to Creator" podcast, Kripke and Shawn Ryan (The Night Agent) had a chance to share what life is like as a showrunner, and if there were two people who have the resumes to have this conversation, it's Kripke and Ryan. Beginning at around the 33:50 mark in the clip above, Kripke reveals his mindset in terms of crafting a series finale that remains true to the show's creative vision while satisfying the faithful viewers. "I am in a fair amount of terror about a series finale," Kripke shared. "You can count in one, maybe two hands, the truly great series finales… the graveyard is literally filled with terrible series finales."

Kripke continued, "How do you tie up the stories? How do you do it in a way that is emotional and satisfying? How do you do it in a way that creates — frankly — the illusion that some detail that you dropped in Season 1 or Season 2 is now suddenly coming back to pay off?" He continued," You could have the greatest show for years, but if you stiff that ending, and that's what's sending everyone out in the parking lot, they go, 'Oh, maybe that show wasn't that good'."

Regarding series finales that hit and hit hard, Kripke shared what he learned from writers and how they approached the lead-up to Breaking Bad S05E16: "Felina" (written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan). "'Breaking Bad,' to me, is as good as a show gets, and I was able to ask some of those writers, I'm like, 'The way you tied everything together, how did you do that?' And they said, 'Oh, we had just a list of loose ends on our board that we had no idea what to do with them, that we would keep compiling over the seasons. And then when it came time to do the final season, we would just start checking them off of like, how do we pay them off, cuz we're gonna look like geniuses because the Season 2 storyline becomes this.'"

