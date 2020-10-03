For those of you who haven't seen the penultimate episode of the second season of Amazon Prime's The Boys, we promise to tread carefully and avoid any "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" situations. Suffice it to say that "Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker" was a pretty explosive outing that left us scratching our heads over what's next for a certain dangerously dysfunctional new "family." But hey, at least we still have heads to scratch… but we digress. What we will talk about is the scene between Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore) and Hughie (Jack Quaid), where we're introduced to the wonders of "super porn." We're talking about it because series showrunner and EP Eric Kripke needs our help.

See, they apparently shot full porn scenes for the episode and Kripke wants to post them- but Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Prime, and Amazon Studios are apparently feeling a bit "skittish" about the idea. The problem with that? Kripke really wants to show us what they filmed, and since "In Kripke, We Trust," we're urging all of you to contact the three companies we listed a few lines above to let them know you demand #TheKripkeSupePornCut. Here's a look at Kripke's original tweet:

And just in case you thought this was a spur-of-the-moment thing, Kripke followed that up with another tweet to drive the point home that this matter to him- even tagging the cast for their support:

The Boys: A Look at Season 2

A more intense, more desperate Season 2 of The Boys finds Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and the crew wanted by anything and everything with a superpower for the mess that was the first season. So what better time for our heroes to take the fight directly to Vought? Speaking of supes, it's not like Homelander (Antony Starr) has it any easier: Stormfront (Aya Cash) has her eyes on his leadership spot on The Seven- but her plans are much more "global" in nature. An even bigger "wild card" in all of this? The return of "retired" The Seven member Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore), who ignites some painful memories and righteous anger.

The following second-season teaser picks up where things left off last time: a bloody Homelander meeting his son. From there, we have a bloody mess that finds A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) not doing so well; Homelander taking on Starlight (Erin Moriarty); Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) stepping up his presence, The Deep (Chase Crawford) still trying to not be so shallow; a quick look at Butcher's good boy Terror, and more.

Amazon Prime Video also released a preview introducing Stormfront in all of her social media glory. In the opening scene, we get to see Vought's PR campaign making the public feel comfy about supes in the military just before the set gets a visitor, much to the chagrin of Homelander, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and public relation powerhouse Ashley (Colby Minifie). But Stormfront's not just there to make a name for herself, because she's already done that. That's because Mr. Edgar just named her as the late, not-so-great Translucent's (Alex Hassell) replacement- and Homelander's not happy.

Speaking of Mr. Edgar, during "The Boys F**kin' Reunion," Kripke previewed the first three minutes of the second season opener (at around the 47:30 mark) that plans are moving forward to embed supes with the military, with the Vought CEO and Secretary of Defense Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) negotiating "collateral damage" while Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) takes care of a first-season threat.

In this clip, Butcher is reunited with the team- just in enough time to take off again to meet with a contact. To say that doesn't sit well with Hughie would be an understatement: he wants answers- and a new plan. Of course, there's no way that doesn't come across to Butcher as a challenge to his leadership. Yeah, Butcher isn't a big fan of being questioned. Following that, we see what happens post-whale impaling (yup): As The Deep mourns the loss of Lucy, he looks to convince Starlight that one day she might welcome him back on the team. Yeah, that's not gonna happen- until Stormfront steps in. Meanwhile, Homelander looks to go underground to continue the hunt: