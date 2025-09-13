Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys, the boys: mexico

The Boys: Mexico "Super Fun," Has "Totally Different Tone": Kripke

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke had some very promising things to share regarding an update on how things are going with The Boys: Mexico.

With the second season of Gen V hitting this month and the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys set to hit in 2026, things will look very different in the franchise's universe over the next year or so. But what about beyond that? Back in 2023, we learned that a Mexico-set spinoff from writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Blue Beetle) and executive producers Diego Luna & Gael García Bernal was in development. Since that time, things have been a bit quiet on the news side. That changed this week, with Kripke having a very promising update to pass along.

"The pilot of '[The] Boys: Mexico' is being developed right now. It's very cool. I mean, who knows — obviously, you never know, but I can say that the world itself meets the standard of all of our spin-offs. It's our world, but a totally different tone, and it's super fun. Gael and Diego are executive producers, which is amazing and [they] really engaged with it, so – short answer is we'll see, but I think the script is good," Kripke shared during an interview with Collider.

Back in May 2024, Kripke explained to EW why fans shouldn't be looking for a teaser for The Boys: Mexico anytime soon. "They are still making the deal with the writer for the pilot. He has an amazing pitch, and we all giggle and think about how fun it would be," Kripke revealed before noting that there are some "hurdles" that need to be cleared before the project can be considered for a series. "There are a lot of hurdles for that show before it's a real show. He's got to write an amazing pilot; he's probably got to write an amazing episode 2. I think he can and he will, but we're a while away from truly starting to drop in the Easter eggs and the setups and stuff."

Speaking with Variety in December 2023 in support of his Prime Video film Cassandro, Bernal wasn't able to drop specifics about the series yet – but noted that the spinoff's location alone could make for some very "interesting" possibilities. "I'm very excited about what we can do because we can do something very interesting in Latin America," Bernal shared. The series stems from Kripke and his Kripke Enterprises, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's Point Grey Pictures, Neil H. Moritz's Original Film, Sony Pictures Television, and Amazon MGM Studios (with Loreli Alba expected to oversee for Point Grey). Series creator, writer & executive producer Dunnet-Alcocer will serve as co-showrunner (the search is underway for the other half of that duo), with filming planned for a Latin American country.

