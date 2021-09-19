The Boys Previews The Seven Hitting Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Early

For Amazon and showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, today is a very big day for not just the streaming series adaptation but for all sci-fi, horror, super-hero, and other "geek" programming from the past that was passed over for proper awards recognition. That's because it's Emmy Awards day, with The Boys heading into the primetime festivities with its eyes on the Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Rebecca Sonnenshine, "What I Know") prizes. And though there are still a few hours to go before the awards ceremony hits screens as this is being written, never let it be said that Vought's The Seven are ready, willing, and able to show up early and make themselves available. Especially when there's a red carpet. And photographers. And an open bar. We think you know where we're going with this…

With suits designed by Team LJ Supersuits and concept artwork from Artist Gina DeDomenico, here's a look at The Deep (Chace Crawford), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Homelander (Antony Starr), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) enjoying the splendor of the Emmys red carpet:

Here's a look back at some of the fine programming Vought International has going on over at Vought+. And though "some" may not consider them Emmy-worthy, they're already Supies winners in the public's eyes. Here's a look at what Vought's plugging, straight from the mega-corporation mouth: "Starting with this profoundly moving and surprisingly steamy doc. Explore The Deep's intimate relationship with one very special, and flexible, octopus in 'Her Deepness'":

"Homelander had to be convinced to make this exhaustive, extra-long series about his life, but he came around when we agreed that he could play himself in all the flashbacks and re-enactments. Forty-eight hours of TV never went by so fast":

"A-Train is such an intense motivational coach that many of our contestants lost several pounds just from shedding tears! But like the Blue Blur says every week, 'tears are weakness leaving the body.' Run, don't walk, to stream this fitness classic":

"A murder mystery so dark and twisty, we STILL don't understand who the killer was! But we sure did love watching Maeve eat hoagies, drink Rolling Rocks, and say 'beer me that jawn!'":

"Our first rom-com gave us ALL the feels. 'Love, Sausage' earned millions of streams upon its release. This show taught us it's not the size of the crush you're packing, it's what you do with it":

Now here's a look at the cast in fine form as they make the Season 3 wrap super-uber-official. You can tell because there was definitely some time, effort, and a few bucks spent on the following clip: