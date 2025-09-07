Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys Stunt Team, "Christ" Win Big During Creative Arts Emmy Awards

The first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards brought big wins for The Boys stunt team and Christopher Lennertz's "Let's Put the Christ Back in Christmas."

When all is said and done and the final credits roll of the final episode of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, the hit streaming series will join an unfortunate list of shows that didn't get nearly the amount of Emmy Awards love that it deserved. With that said, the stunt team and Composer Christopher Lennertz were well-deserved winners on Saturday night during the first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Here's a rundown of the winners:

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming: John Koyama

Outstanding Stunt Performance: Jennifer Murray, River Godland, Alec Back, and Moses Nyarko

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: "Let's Put the Christ Back in Christmas" by Christopher Lennertz

Here's a look at what the show's social media account shared about Saturday night's big wins, followed by some images from the first night of the Creative Arts Emmys that Lennertz was kind enough to share on social media:

You can check out the clip for "Let's Put the Christ Back in Christmas," and we have two addditional looks at the excellence that earned the hit Prime Video series some major hardware this weekend:

The Boys: Eric Kripke Feels "A Fair Amount of Terror" About Finales

During Sony's "Creator to Creator" podcast, Kripke and Shawn Ryan (The Night Agent) had a chance to share what life is like as a showrunner, and if there were two people who have the resumes to have this conversation, it's Kripke and Ryan. Beginning at around the 33:50 mark in the clip above, Kripke reveals his mindset in terms of crafting a series finale that remains true to the show's creative vision while satisfying the faithful viewers. "I am in a fair amount of terror about a series finale," Kripke shared. "You can count in one, maybe two hands, the truly great series finales… the graveyard is literally filled with terrible series finales."

Kripke continued, "How do you tie up the stories? How do you do it in a way that is emotional and satisfying? How do you do it in a way that creates — frankly — the illusion that some detail that you dropped in Season 1 or Season 2 is now suddenly coming back to pay off?" He continued," You could have the greatest show for years, but if you stiff that ending, and that's what's sending everyone out in the parking lot, they go, 'Oh, maybe that show wasn't that good'."

Regarding series finales that hit and hit hard, Kripke shared what he learned from writers and how they approached the lead-up to Breaking Bad S05E16: "Felina" (written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan). "'Breaking Bad,' to me, is as good as a show gets, and I was able to ask some of those writers, I'm like, 'The way you tied everything together, how did you do that?' And they said, 'Oh, we had just a list of loose ends on our board that we had no idea what to do with them, that we would keep compiling over the seasons. And then when it came time to do the final season, we would just start checking them off of like, how do we pay them off, cuz we're gonna look like geniuses because the Season 2 storyline becomes this.'"

