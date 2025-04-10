Posted in: ABC, CBS, Comedy Central, NBC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, the daily show

The Daily Show: Olivia Munn Returns to Tackle Trump's Tariffs Retreat

The Daily Show's Olivia Munn returned to analyze what Trump's tariffs retreat was REALLY about. Plus, the rest of late-night has its say...

As we all know by now, paper mache "tough guy" POtuS Donald Trump folded like a house of cards built from a deck where a few cards are missing, hitting the "PAUSE" button on his tariffs (except for China) for 90 days because of all of that "winning' that Wall Street, global markets, and pretty much every global economy had been doing since last week. Of course, Trump's lackeys and the talking heads over at alleged news network FOX "News" are trying to spin this as a win for the U.S. – but let's be honest. It made Trump look like a little _____ (we'll let you go the MadLibs route on that one). So what was it all about – aside from market manipulation that we're pretty sure some folks profited from? The Daily Show anchor Desi Lydic called in one of the show's veteran reporters to break down Trump's breakdown – Olivia Munn.

"This is all to make up for Donald Trump's enormous deficit of attention and love," Munn offered, shifting into psychoanalysis mode to make the point that the tariffs are more about Trump needing to be paid attention and much less about anything having to do with trade, the markets, or the economy. To make the point, all you need to do is look back at Trump's rant during a National Republican Congressional Committee dinner, where he claimed other countries were already "kissing my ass," adding that "they are dying to make a deal, 'Please, please, sir, make a deal." Of course, the ground would end up shifting under Trump in a big way in less than 24 hours, with China retaliating and the European Union announcing a new round of tariffs against the U.S. – resulting in Trump tucking tail and moonwalking back his bravado.

"See, he's just a boy, standing in front of the world, asking to have his ass kissed," Munn noted after sharing how the tariffs will continue to escalate – which would've been funnier if the harsh reality of the jokes not being that far from the truth hadn't sunk in. "And once the world fills the aching hole in his heart, the tariffs will end." Except, we've all been down this Trump road dozens of times before – with Lydic speaking for all of us when she asked Munn if such a thing is even possible. "There's not enough attention in the world to make him feel like a human again," The Daily Show anchor responded. "Exactly, bitch," Munn replied.

As we mentioned earlier, Comedy Central's The Daily Show was far from the only show to hold Trump's orange feet to the fire – here's what ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late-Night with Seth Meyers had to say on the matter:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!