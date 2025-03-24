Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 13: "Three Billboards" Overview Released

Here's the look at the official overview for ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie Season 7 Episode 13: "Three Billboards."

With ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie S07E11: "Speed" set to hit this week, we have a look at what April has in store for the hit series. Previously, we had a look at S07E12: "April Fools," with Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) looking to prank the precinct. For this go-around, we have a look at the official overview for April 8th's S07E13: "Three Billboards," with someone making their anti-LAPD feelings known, a car bombing prompting an urgent investigation, John (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) assessing their adoption chances, and more.

The Rookie Season 7 Episodes 11-13 Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 11: "Speed": John (Nathan Fillion) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) find themselves in a hostage situation while undercover for a public safety initiative. While Angela (Alyssa Diaz) and Nyla (Mekia Cox) investigate the suspects, Tim (Eric Winter) challenges Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) decision-making skills.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 12: "April Fools": An April Fools' prank on LAPD's social media leads to citywide chaos. Meanwhile, John's (Nathan Fillion) T.O. skills are tested, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) is assigned a challenging case, and Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) play a joke on the team.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 13: "Three Billboards": When anti-LAPD billboards emerge throughout the city, the team searches for who's responsible. Meanwhile, a car bombing prompts an investigation, Miles (Deric Augustine) reconnects with an old friend, and John (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) assess their ability to adopt.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!