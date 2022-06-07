The Walking Dead: JDM Wonders If Debnam-Carey Would Consider NYC Move

As "The Walking Dead" universe is well aware by now, Alycia Debnam-Carey's Alicia Clark officially exited AMC's Fear the Walking Dead with the seventh season's penultimate episode "Amina." Having found a way to get our survivors off in the direction towards what will hopefully be a better future (though after the season finale…), Alicia was able to fight off the fever that had been plaguing her all season and begin carving out her own future. To say that the outpouring of love & support that Debnam-Carey was massive after the news was made official would be an understatement, with fans already wondering when a return by Alicia could happen (or where, considering Tales of the Walking Dead). One person who wanted to make sure the TWD family member knew she would be missed was Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who's set to wrap the flagship series before moving on to his own spinoff with co-star Lauren Cohan, showrunner Eli Jorné's six-episode Isle of the Dead. But it was that last part of his tweet that got our imagination gears starting to spin…

Here's a look at Morgan wishing Debnam-Carey all of the best while extending an open invitation to join them in NYC, followed by her response. Maggie, Negan & Alicia teaming up? Consider our minds blown:

To the incredible @DebnamCarey. You kick ass. Period. On and off screen. Whatever is next? I'm here for it. Congrats on an incredible run… @WalkingDead_AMC world will miss you… and patiently await your return. How do you feel about New York? Xxjd — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) June 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ thank you!! 😭 means the world coming from you.

Bad bitches 4 Eva

New York is the best. I love it here xx — Alycia Debnam-Carey (@DebnamCarey) June 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at the cast of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead sharing their thoughts on Debnam-Carey's departure and just how much she meant to the series:

In the spinoff series, Cohan's Maggie and Morgan's Negan travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. Joining them to either help or hinder their mission will be Gaius Charles (The Wonder Years, Friday Night Lights), set for the lead role of Perlie Armstrong. Charles's Armstrong is confident, ruthless, and unyielding in the pursuit of what he believes is justice, with the force of his will and his menace. Perlie enjoys his work and intersperses humor with the terror he incites. This is a family man, devoted to building a safe world for his wife and daughters. His journey unearths a loss he is haunted by. He has patience and resilience and walks rather than runs from his mistakes.

"Maggie is very close to my heart and I'm excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan," Cohan said in a statement when the series was first announced. Morgan added, "I'm delighted that Negan and Maggie's journey continues. It's been such a ride walking in Negan's shoes, I'm beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it's the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better. Buckle up folks, Isle of the Dead is going to reinvent the TWD Universe. Huge thank you to Dan McDermott, Scott Gimple, and AMC for having us back for more… we simply can't wait." TWD Universe content chief Scott M. Gimple will oversee the project, with Cohan and Morgan also serving as executive producers.