Titans Star Brenton Thwaites Performs at Season 4 Wrap Party (Video)

From showrunner Greg Walker announcing that Bosch: Legacy star (and Titans fan) Titus Welliver would be taking on the role of Lex Luthor ahead of its now-confirmed November return for its fourth season to Joseph Morgan & Jay Lycurgo signaling they've wrapped filming, the buzz has been pretty strong surrounding HBO Max's Titans. But we might have a major contender for the coolest production update so far, and it's a late entry from none other than Brenton Thwaites. Taking to Instagram, Thwaites posted two impressive videos of him taking the stage for his first gig at the show's wrap party.

"First gig (of many more to come!) taking some songs for a test run. Went amazingly. Played for my [Titans Season 4] cast and crew at the wrap party. They couldn't have been nicer and more supportive!" Thwaites wrote in his first post, followed by offering thanks to the band that helped him make it all happen. In the second post, we get some official song titles ("Chocolate Squares," "Gold as Gold," and the first-winter-in-Canada-inspired "Take Me Away" (with Thwaites promising the full record Searching for the Man "coming soon"):

With Walker, Thwaites, and others set to take the stage at NYCC on Sunday, October 9th, the following overview of the season was released that confirmed what fans were speculating about, a trip to Metropolis on their way back to San Francisco. "In the upcoming fourth season, debuting this November on HBO Max, having saved Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers, unlike anything they've faced before." So it also looks like our heroes will be taking on Brother Blood (Morgan) in Metropolis, too. But that's not all because the streaming series will also have a show floor activation based on S.T.A.R. Labs, which is listed as playing "a pivotal role in season four of DC and HBO Max original series 'Titans.'"

Over the weekend, Walker offered EW some intel on what they can expect fromWelliver's Lex Luthor. From how Welliver surprised Walker with his reaction to Walker's pitch and why Lex is a different threat to our heroes to which Titan will be facing a "super" serious identity crisis, here's a look at the highlights:

Walker Didn't Have to Sell "giant Fan" Welliver on the Role: "You usually have to do this whole dog-and-pony show to get an actor to do the show. But when I called to kind of lure him in, I could barely get a word in. We were talking on the phone, and he was just walking through his library, telling me about all his Wolfman/Perez 'Titans' editions. He's a giant, giant fan. He'd watched every episode of the show and could tell me about certain stories, certain shots. It was the most unexpected call I've ever had."

Lex Luthor's Humanity Makes Him a Different from Past "Titans" Big Bads: "He has a very sensitive, thoughtful approach to evil and power. You know what he's done, what he's capable of doing, except, like many of those people, he's personable. He doesn't have a cat on his lap. Yeah. He's curious, which I think is very interesting about his character. He wants to know about people and what makes them tick, and how they're different from him. He sees the world through the lens both of his own power and his own inadequacy, and tries to compensate for both."

Lex Luthor's Presence Will Force Conner (Joshua Orpin) to Face That Aspect of Who He Is: "We're really going deeper in all these characters and shaking them up. What shakes Conner up is an identity story. He's explored his Superman self, but he has not really explored his Lex self. What does that mean when you do? What happens when you give that self the keys to the car? Does it start driving the wrong way at rush hour [at] 100 miles an hour?"