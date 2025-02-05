Posted in: NFL, Opinion, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, super bowl, taylor swift, travis kelce, trump

Travis Kelce on Donald "I Hate Taylor Swift" Trump Attending SBLIX

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce wouldn't be baited when asked about Donald "I Hate Taylor Swift" attending Super Bowl LIX this Sunday.

Ex-reality show host, multi-impeached POTUS, and convicted Donald Trump has had this weird obsession with singer and songwriter Taylor Swift that was on display well before November's elections. After spending a creepy amount of time trying to make the case why she should endorse him, Swift ended up endorsing VP Kamala Harris – and Trump didn't take that well. "Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth. She's a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan," Trump said on FOX "News'" Fox & Friends, attempting to make it sound believable. "It was only a matter of time. You couldn't possibly endorse Biden. But she's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace. But I Like Britanny. Britanny is great. She's the one I like much better than Taylor Swift. Wife of the great quarterback. I think she's terrific," he continued. The "Brittany" that Trump refers to is Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes – who is a teammate of Chiefs TE Travis Kelce – who is dating Swift. Trump would go on to share his feelings much more succinctly on his version of social media: "I hate Taylor Swift."

Got that? Great! That brings us to the NFL's Super Bowl LIX Media Week. Heading into today, the news hit that Trump plans on attending the big game on Sunday in New Orleans – and we're sure he's going to get a very "interesting" reception. Any guesses on who was asked about Trump attending? That's right, Kelce was asked for his thoughts on Trump attending – and he was smart not to take the bait. "It's a great honor, I think, no matter who the president is. I'm excited because it's the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there – it's the best country in the world, so it'd be pretty cool," Kelce answered. In terms of a response, four days before the Super Bowl, any other would've been viewed as Kelce trying to make the whole thing about him and Swift, and how he was thinking more about himself than the team, and stuff like that. It also impacts his teammates because once Kelce floats an answer out there that's anything but neutral, then each of them gets asked for their response – and the next thing you know, no one's talking football before the biggest games of the season.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for [Kamala Harris] because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate [Tim Walz], who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades," Swift wrote in her overall endorsement last fall, signing it, "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady" – a dig at Trump's VP JD Vance's previous disparaging comments about women who choose to not have children.

