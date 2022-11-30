Tulsa King: Taylor Sheridan Series Gets Season 2 Offer It Can't Refuse

What do you get if you're a streaming series that now boasts having the top new series premiere of 2022 with 3.7 million total viewers, beating out even HBO's House of the Dragon and FX's The Old Man? If you're Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) & Terence Winter's (The Sopranos, The Wolf of Wall Street) Sylvester Stallone-starring mob drama, Tulsa King, then you're getting a green light for a second season from Paramount+ sooner rather than later. And that's precisely what happened earlier today, ahead of the series' fourth episode hitting this weekend.

Andrea Savage (I'm Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Dana Delany (Body of Proof), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois) also star, along with Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday). Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the first season:

"Tulsa King scored as the #1 new series of the year, topping all others, including the Game of Thrones sequel House of the Dragon, with its preview on Paramount Network, and on Paramount+, it shattered records, driving us to our biggest new sign-up day in history – which is why we instantly greenlit season two," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios. "Tulsa King together with Mayor of Kingstown, 1883 and the upcoming 1923, undeniably confirm the success of our strategy to franchise Yellowstone and use it to supercharge streaming growth – none of which would be possible without the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount Streaming, added, "With the combination of the incomparable Sylvester Stallone and Taylor Sheridan's darkly comedic twist on the beloved mobster genre, we have found our latest hit in Tulsa King. The series premiere on Paramount+ helped drive a record sign-up day fueled by our unique ability as Paramount Global to tap into Paramount Network's incredible Yellowstone audience." "We could not be more excited about the success of Tulsa King," said David C. Glasser, CEO, 101 Studios. "It's a fun, fresh show that audiences are truly embracing in no small part because of its star, Sylvester Stallone. We are thankful to Chris McCarthy and MTV Entertainment Studios for their continued support, and we are looking forward to getting back on set for season two."