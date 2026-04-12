Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson: Our S02E17 "Unsolved Mysteries" Preview; Series Finale Look

Along with a preview for CBS's Watson S02E17: "Unsolved Mysteries," we look at the May 3rd series finale, S02E20: "The Cobalt Fissure."

We've got more than just a preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson, but that's where we're going to start. In S02E17: "Unsolved Mysteries," an injured Watson (Chesnut) and Laila (Tika Sumpter) await rescue from a car accident – giving Watson time to mentally investigate a case that's haunted him. Then, we jump ahead to the May 3rd series finale, with the overview for S02E20 "The Cobalt Fissure" teasing the return of someone from Holmes and Watson's past.

Watson S02E17: "Unsolved Mysteries" & Series Finale Previews

Watson Season 2 Episode 17 "Unsolved Mysteries" – In the wake of the car accident, Watson and Laila lie injured and awaiting rescue as the team races to find them before it's too late. Meanwhile, in a state between life and death, Watson's mind plays out a modern-day investigation of a case that has long haunted him. Written by Adam Pasen & Sammy Horowitz and directed by Loren Yaconelli.

Watson Season 2 Episode 20 "The Cobalt Fissure" – A seemingly random murder outside of UHOP sets the stage for the arrival of someone from Watson and Sherlock Holmes' past. Written by Rebecca Hofherr & Sharon Moalem and directed by Larry Teng.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

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