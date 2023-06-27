Posted in: ABC, Preview, TV | Tagged: pat sajak, ryan seacrest, Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune: Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Tapped to Host Game Show

The New York Times is reporting that Ryan Seacrest is expected to take over hosting the Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak retires.

A little more than two weeks after Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak announced he would be retiring from the long-running game show after the upcoming 2023-2024 season, The New York Times is reporting (from "two people familiar with the plan") that Ryan Seacrest will be adding "game show host" to his extensive resume of work on both sides of the camera. In addition, long-time co-host Vanna White is currently under contract for another year but is reportedly in negotiations on a new deal that would see White continue with the show. "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak announced in a statement earlier this month. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Back in September 2022, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sajak joked about the game show not going anywhere anytime soon, but he "may go before the show." Having spent over four decades telling people to take their turn spinning a wheel (but no longer forcing them to buy a ceramic Dalmatian), Sajack could apparently see the final unturned title at the end of the tunnel. "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," Sajak shared with ET. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

"As the host of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years," shared Suzanne Prete, executive vp game shows at Sony Pictures Television (the game show's producer). "We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years, and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we're thrilled to have him remaining close to the 'Wheel of Fortune' family."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!