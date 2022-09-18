Wheel of Fortune Host Pat Sajak: "End Is Near"; Next Stop, FOX News?

So is Pat Sajak about to go from hosting Wheel of Fortune to watching Jeopardy! every evening? Or could Sajak's future lean more towards right-wing media, with Georgia Congresswoman (and lover of all things white) Marjorie Taylor Greene as his new sidekick? Look, we usually don't cover game shows, but when you're one of the longest ones running and your host is hinting at stepping down (while also hanging out with the likes of Greene and Right Side Broadcasting Network's (RSBN) "reporter" Bryan Glenn), you get our attention.

So about the leaving part, apparently that happened during an interview with Entertainment Tonight when he joked about the show not going anywhere anytime soon, but he "may go before the show." Having spent over four decades telling people to take their turn spinning a wheel (and no longer forcing them to buy a ceramic dalmatian), Sajack can apparently see the final unturned title at the end of the tunnel. "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," Sajak shared with ET. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

As for his choice of folks he chooses to pose with? Well, this isn't a matter of some people putting aside legit, opposing positions on things. This is Sajack posing with a member of Congress who apologizes & defends the domestic terrorists who attacked Washington D.C. on January 6th, prefers to wallow in whackjob conspiracy theories and is righteously lacking in the necessary brain cells required for empathy, compassion, or even a basic sense of decency. She's the "Uber-Karen"… and she wants to speak to all of our managers. As for Glenn and RSBN? All you need to know is that it was started in 2015, got a lot of its content from right-wingy Breitbart News, and proudly allows itself to be used as a dumping ground for Donald Trump's ooze. Again, maybe it's Sajak living in a privileged bubble in which none of these issues should matter to him… that his being able to say he's a "neutral voice" is more important than actually stepping up and taking a stand. Unless maybe he's eyeing a post-Wheel of Fortune job at FOX "News," so he's starting to make friends with the right ghouls to get Donny T's attention, so a good word on Sajak's behalf finds its way to Murdoch's desk? Could be, but who knows? For now, it's all just "PUR_ SP_CULATION" (if you need to buy a vowel, think "E").

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak with Marjorie Taylor Greene and RSBN reporter Bryan Glenn. pic.twitter.com/3dbUygSqDy — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 18, 2022 Show Full Tweet