Hasbro Reveals Yet Another Star Wars Boba Fett Deluxe Figure

Hasbro is already preparing for tomorrow's newest Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty with a new figure reveal. Boba Fett is finally making his The Black Series debut from The Mandalorian as he reunites with his iconic armor at the Tython Jedi Ruins. This figure is yet another repaint when compared to the already announced The Book of Boba Fett Deluxe figure featuring him upgraded reforged armor. Boba Fett is shown in his weathered armor with his black rob underneath and will feature a removable helmet, jetpack, blaster, and pistol to show the Empire that he is back. Sadly, Jedi Ruin Fett is set to release in February 2023, that is right 2023, and will be a Walmart Exclusive. Walmart is notorious for a lot of pre-order issues with cancellation, relistings, and in the end, he will be found in store before pre-orders arrive. The new action figure price increase does affect their new Star Wars Boba with a $31.49 price tag, and he will be found here tomorrow (February 1, 2022) at 1 PM EST. Be sure to check out all of the other Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty reveals tomorrow here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BOBA FETT (TYTHON) JEDI RUINS Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $31.49 /Available: 2/1/2023) . STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BOBA FETT (TYTHON) JEDI RUINS figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN."

"This STAR WARS BLACK SERIES figure comes with 4 entertainment-inspired accessories that make a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. The figure is detailed to look like the BOBA FETT (TYTHON) JEDI RUINS character from THE MANDALORIAN and features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes: Figure and 4 accessories. Available for preorder exclusively at Walmart beginning 2/1 at 1pm EST. See StarWars.com. for more details."