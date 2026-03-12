Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Exclusive Star Wars: TVC Obi-Wan Kenobi & 212th Set Coming Soon

Expand your Star Wars The Vintage Collection with the new Obi-Wan Kenobi and Airborne Clone Trooper (212th Battalion)

Article Summary Obi-Wan Kenobi and a 212th Airborne Clone Trooper debut as a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 2-Pack.

Set inspired by Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, featuring detailed 3.75” scale figures and soft goods.

Exclusive Walmart Collector Con release on March 19, priced at $32.99, with cardback packaging for each figure.

Obi-Wan comes with a robe, two lightsabers, Force hands; Clone Trooper includes two blasters and soft goods.

Obi-Wan Kenobi served as one of the most respected Jedi Generals during the Clone Wars. He led the renowned 212th Attack Battalion of the Grand Army of the Republic, which featured orange markings on its armor. Hasbro is now returning to The Clone Wars for Walmart Collector Con with a brand new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection set. Inspired by Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi is returning to Utapau with a brand new 3.75" figure set. Besides a new Obi-Wan, the set will feature an Airborne Clone Trooper from the 212th Battalion, who faithfully captures his unique armor.

The Clone Trooper will feature soft goods elements and will come with two blasters to help take down the Separatist Army. General Kenobi will come with a soft goods Jedi Robe that can be removed, an extended and closed lightsaber, and Force Push swappable hands. Both Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures will have their own cardback packaging, priced at $32.99. Fans can expect this 2-Pack set to drop on March 19 at 10 AM EST on Walmart for the Collector Con event.

Star Wars: TVC Obi-Wan Kenobi & 212th Clone Trooper 2-Pack

"Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Based on Obi-Wan Kenobi and an airborne trooper from the prequel trilogy film, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, this 3.75-inch-scale figure 2-pack makes a great addition to any fan's collection. May the Force be with you."

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Obi-Wan comes with his signature blue-bladed Lightsaber™ and an alternate Force hand, while the trooper is armed with long and short blasters

THE SEARCH FOR OBI-WAN: The 212th battalion's specially trained clone paratroopers searched — to no avail — for their missing former commander Obi-Wan Kenobi, who escaped in General Grievous' starfighter

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!