Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, The Avatar: Aang The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender Film Victim of Hack? Alleged Footage Leaks

Reports are that Paramount+'s Avatar: The Last Airbender film was the victim of a hack, with some alleged footage leaked on social media.

Back in December 2025, the news hit that Paramount+ would be the exclusive home for Avatar Studios' animated work. If you're a fan of Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko's animated Avatar: The Last Airbender universe, the announcement was a "good news/bad news" situation. On the plus side, that meant that Avatar: Seven Havens – the third in the "Avatarverse," following the original and "The Legend of Korra" – would now have a streaming news. But if you were excited about checking out the upcoming film The Avatar: Aang, The Last Airbender in theaters, the news was not good. Instead of hitting the big screen, the film is now set to hit Paramount+ on October 9, 2026. To say that fans and folks throughout the animation community weren't happy would be a serious understatement (we touched on how it hurt Paramount's argument that it's committed to the theater-going experience back when it was still battling Netflix for Warner Bros. Discovery). Since that time, there's been a growing push among fans to convince Paramount to change its mind – but after this weekend, it might be a moot point.

Though Paramount has yet to officially confirm or release a statement on the matter, an individual took to social media this weekend, claiming that the entire film was "accidentally" emailed to them. Along with releasing clips from the film (totaling more than 3 minutes of alleged footage), the individual threatened to livestream the entire film if Paramount doesn't release a trailer or some kind of preview in the next few days. At the time of this writing, the footage has been removed with the following message in its place: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner." It remains to be seen how the move will help the film's chances of a theater release. If the footage released is authentic, there are still a number of questions about how much of a "finished product" it is, six months before its scheduled premiere.

Paramount+'s The Avatar: Aang, The Last Airbender stars Dave Bautista, Eric Nam, Jessica Matten, Dionne Quan, Román Zaragoza, Steven Yeun, Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Dee Bradley Baker, Peta Sergeant, Freida Pinto, and Ke Huy Quan.

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